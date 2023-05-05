Road ready tips

Carnival is just a few weeks away. By now, you should have already ordered your costume. With that major component out of the way, it’s time to think about what you should be doing to prepare.

In this week’s segment, I’m giving you my top tips and must haves for the road.

Sunscreen: This may seem like a no brainer, but you’d be surprised by how many people forget this important step. You’ll be in the sun for hours on end, so liberally apply the sunscreen on. You might even consider bringing a small packet to reapply. Trust me, you will regret it if you sacrifice the sunscreen. If you’re getting your make up done, don’t forget to put sunscreen on first.

Exercise: It’s very late in the game, but better late than never, right? Start preparing your body now. Carnival can be grueling even if you’re in the best of shape. Alcohol will be free-flowing, the sun will be scorching and the route will be long. It’s essential that you pace yourself, especially if you’re not in the best of shape.

Drink in moderation: No one wants to be the person passed out on the side of the road. With unlimited drinks included in most carnival packages, it’s easy to overdo it. Consider drinking water between your alcoholic beverages. If your alcohol tolerance is low, don’t go past your limit. It likely won’t lead to anything good.

Get your makeup appointment early: Thousands of people will be on the road and unless you plan to do your own makeup, you should make your appointment now. Slots will fill up pretty quickly in the coming days.

Have fun: This one is non-negotiable. It’s easy to feel self-conscious when you’re wearing a smaller costume than you’re used to. Let go of your inhibitions and give yourself some grace. Remember, every body is a carnival body.