Funeral service for late Robbin Maria Penn age 60 years affectionately called “Penn”, or “Poe Missy”of#34 Red Wood Street, Charles Saunders Highway will be held on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Native Baptist Church, St James Road. Officiating will be Pastor Stephen Sterling. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive & Gladstone Road.

Left to cherish her memories are her Children: Deshannon Penn, Alexandria , Christa (Kenneth Sears), Juan (Shanria Chipman) & Khristian Bowles; Sisters: Linda Penn, Wanda Cash; Brothers: Brent Penn, Marcus Taylor, Zekeil Lafleur, Willy Fernandez; Grandchildren: Stephen Barrett Jr., Kayden Farquharson, Britney Meadows, Kai Chipman, Kenaz Sears, Khayia, Karter, Kaylen, KaiJuan, Saint Juan, Juanique & Neveah Bowles; Nieces: Kirsten Cash (Devon), Simone (Santeno) Munroe, Roshanda & Ronisha Penn, Shereka Ferguson, Denise & Frednica Richards, Lorraine Ford, Stacia Cash, Dianne Knowles; Nephews: Ramont (Shanria) & Damaine (Kenva) Cooper, Elijah (Leah) Greene, Donado & Donald Cash, Dario, Rashad, Renwick, Brent Jr., & Steven Penn, Zephaniah Rolle; Grand Nieces: D’shae & D’nae Cash, Daijah & Kailey Cooper, Leajah, Lael, & Lai’lah Greene, Lyric Lightbourne, Charlize Robinson, Zanai Rolle, Syiah & Laila Munroe; Grand Nephews: David II, D’nacio & Donaj Cash, Damaine Jr., Rowan, & Raegan Cooper, Tyler & Tatum Ferguson, Zamaj Rolle; Great Grand Nephew: David Cash III; Godchildren: Robert & Santoya Moxey, Kourtney Rolle; Numerous Relatives and Friends including: The Knowles Family, Joan Saunders & Family, Rev. Shirley Smith & Family, Tamara Moxey & Family, Anna Gibson & Family, Anthony Knowles & Family, Patrice Vilvert & Family, Pamela Bethel, Clara Tucker & Family, Deshawn Moss & Family, Elijah Rolle & Family, Ms. Young, Charlene Rolle, Mr. and Mrs. Gibson, Mr. and Mrs. Neely, The Social Services Community, St. James Road Community, Pinewood Community, and The Word of Hope Ministries Family and many others too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.