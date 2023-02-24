Obituaries

Robbin Maria Penn

DEATH NOTICE

Robbin Maria Penn age 60 years of #34 Red Wood Street, Charles Saunders Highway died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday, February 17th, 2023.

She is survived by her sons: Juan and Khristian Bowles and Rashard Penn; daughters: Deshannon Penn, Alexandria and Christa Bowles; sisters: Linda Penn and Wanda Cash; brothers: Brent Penn and Marcus Taylor; grandchildren: Brittany Meadows, Stephen Barrett Jr., Kenaz Sears, Kayden Farquharson, Juanique, Nevaeh, Kaijuan, St. Juan, Kaylen and Karter Bowles, Kai Chipman and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

