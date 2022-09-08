Robert Anthony (Tony) Garraway aged 91 of Skyline Lakes and formerly of Portsmouth, Commonwealth of Dominica, died at his residence on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Elma Garraway; Daughters: Antonia Garraway-Benjamin and Annamaria Garraway; Son: Robert Garraway II; Grandchildren: Andrew and Charles Benjamin, Chaz, Layel and Robert Garraway; Sisters: Patricia Inglis, Judith Pestaina, Kathleen Harty, Dr. Annie Marie Garraway, and Sylvia Johnson; Brothers: Derek, James, and Newton Garraway and Dr. Bernard Rolle; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.