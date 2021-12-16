Funeral service for Robert Edward Taylor, 50 yrs., a resident of Churchill Ave. will be held at Living Faith Seventh Day Adventist Church, Old Trail Road, on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Raydell Duffis, assisted by Elder Stephen McBean & Elder Roland Kinlock. Interment follows in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenard Roads.

His memories will continue to linger in the hearts of his:

Mother: Annice Scavella-Taylor

Grandmother: Eloise Scavella

Brothers: Marlvin and Anthony Taylor, Gerald Smith

Sisters: Demetria, Paula and Sonia Taylor

Nieces: Atonya Knowles, Rashawn Clarke, Dejia Taylor

Nephew: Rashad Clarke

Uncles: Whitney Sr. (Patrice) and Franklyn Scavella, Duke Errol Strachan (Dorrie), Deacon Gregory Taylor (Ivy), Peter and Bernard Taylor (Pearl).

Aunts: LillyBelle Braynen, Laura Glinton , Kate Gardiner, Lynn Barr, Jennifer Wilson, Maryann and Kym Scavella, and Nekita Gibson (Denzel).

Cousins: Too numerous to mention

Other relatives and friends include:

Ray McPhee, Phillip Styles, Claude LaFleur, Jermaine Wallace, Treco Clarke, Dave Poitier, Kevin Turnquest, Tony Sera, Vernet Auguste, Mrs. Christine Cartwright, Ms. Bloneva Brown and Family, Eleazor Scavella and Family, Mrs. Altanese Burrows & Family, Mrs. Beverly Baptiste and Family, The Saunders Family, Ivan Minnis, Pastor Stubbs and Family, Mr. Randy Carey, Una Miller, The Moss Family, The LaFleur Family, Living Faith and Johnson Park Seventh Day Adventist Church Families, C. C. Sweeting Class of 88, Boyd Subdivision and Greater Chippingham Communities and a host of other friends too numerous to mention.

Special thanks: Pastor R. Duffis and the Living Faith S.D.A. Family, Demeritte’s Funeral Home.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-2:00 p.m. on Saturday.