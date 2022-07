Robert Francis Gierszewski, aged 84, of Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera and formerly of Buffalo, NY died in Governor’s Harbour on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022.

He is survived by his Daughters: Ann Francis, Chantell Alcime, & Sophia Gierszewski-Gibson; Sons: Robert Jr., Anthony, Lyndon, Daniel, Andre, Victor, and Vance Gierszewski; Sister: Rita Vacanti; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.