Funeral service for the late Robert George Wilson Affectionately called “Cowboy” age 61 years of Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera, will be held on Saturday June 11th, 2022 at Harvest Time Tabernacle Church Hatchet Bay Eleuthera at 11:00a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Carl Pinder. Interment will follow at Big Bay Cemetery.

Left Left To Cherish His Loving Memories and Honor His Legacy Are:

His Faithful Wife; Mrs. Julietta L. Wilson Children: James O. Sands, Lashan D. Attfield, Britney A. Wilson; Robinique J.S. Wilson Sons & Daughter In-Law: Roberto F. Gonzalez Sr., Mark Attfield and Sheretha Sands Grandchildren; Jamesha Sands, Xavier, Briana & Lorenzo Gonzalez, Chazèa Carey and Autumn Attfield Mother: Iris Remanda Goodman, Mother In-Law: Eulean Johnson Siblings & In-Laws; Oswald (+ Iris) Goodman, Steeve (+ Joan) Stubbs, Shonalee Griffin, Latoya (+ Kenyatta) Armbrister, George Wilson Jr., Adopted Son: Jameiko Colebrook, Adopted Daughters: Shantel King, Theadosia Johnson, Alexia Lee, & Ellieanna Cooper Adopted Granddaughter: Christen Stevenson Sisters & Brothers In-Laws: Iris David Thompson, Perry, Carol, Harvey, Naomi & Nathaniel Johnson, Merrel Forbes, Arneith & Omard Lee Sr., Felicia & Michael Thurston Sr., Alburn Hepburn Aunts: Agnes Griffith, Cassie Neely, Fredricka Johnson & Susan McCardy Numerous Nieces, Nephews & their families including: Tamara Ramsey, Bernicka (+ PeterII, III & Destiny) Meadows, Angelique Griffin, Kenya Armbrister, Lateisha Dean, Dorette Goodman & Latara Cargill, Ashlon & Aiesha Baker, Ainsley & Aisia Russell, D’Ardo McIntosh, Keino Nabbie Jr. Nakeino, Shaniqua, Shekia, Desmond, Lanardo, Cordero, Devon, Natisha & Renaldo Johnson, Anternecia Nordelus, David Jr., Chrystal & Kimberly Thompson, Kingsley Jr., McKien, Falarno & Arnold Forbes, Anthon Colebrook, Omard Lee Jr., Michael Jr. & Maurice Thurston, Albernette & Albernesha Hepburn, Dr. Odia Stubbs, Yuwonka Lafrance, Steve Stubbs Jr., Dr. Lashantè Stubbs and Christna Stubbs, Gavana Barr God Children: Kendrick Smith, Adolphus Davis, Charles and Cheranuk Pinder, Altoneasha Ferguson, A’kia Thompson and Shekinah Allen Other Relatives and friends Include: The families of the late Kirkwood, Bert & Raliegh Culmer, Ivan Miller, Lucy Pinder, Wellington Cambridge, Edison Rolle, Myrtis Farrington, Florance & Lida Scavella, Obadiah Goodman, Monique Cambridge, Francis Carrey, Samuel Russel, Ricardo Dean, Eric, Patsy & Lena Johnson, Dorothy Bethel, Thomas & Louise Pinder, Johny Saunders, John Thompson Sr., Kenneth Andrews, Elijah Lewis, Walter Curtis, Darrold & Gary Smith Sr., Neil Newbold, Robert Pinder, Jack Davis, Perry Wood, Bernis and Handsome Ranger, Clement Cartwright, Michael & Keva Roberts, Prescola Fox, Edith & Susan Hanna, Shurlunda Freguson, Carmeta Dean, Jessie Munroe, Dr. Nurses Monique Cambridge and India Gibson, the Management and Staff of the Princess Margret Hospital’s Male Medical I and Trauma Department, and Hatchet Bay Clinic, The Ministry of griculture, The Listening Ear Company LTD., members of the Harvest Time Tabernacle Church, The entire community of Hatchet Bay (and by extension, the entire island of Eleuthera).

Viewing will be held at the Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Queens Highway, Gregory Town, Eleuthera on Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 2:00 p.m. and from 3:00p.m. At 8:00 p.m. at Harvest Time Tabernacle church Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera.