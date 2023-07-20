A mass of thanksgiving for the late Robert James “Bobby” Killebrew” Bethell Sr., aged 79 of New Hope Drive, Joan’s Heights West will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road. Officiating will be the Venerable Archdeacon Keith N. Cartwright Rector, St. Agnes Church. Cremation was held.

Robert was preceded in death by his Wife: Sandra Bethell; Parents: Randolph and Blanche Bethell; Brother: Phillip Bethell; Sisters: Gloria Stubbs and Dorothy Thurston; Nephew: Sgt. 1749 Warren Bethell; and Niece: Sandevar Sandie.

Left to cherish his memory are his Sons: Robert Jr., Ryan, Egan and Durand Bethell; Adopted Son: Lavardo Lawrence; Daughter: Audra Bethell; Grandchildren: Robert III, Theria, Ewing, Ryan, Sharday, Samantha, Precious, McNeil, Destiny, Synovia, Kristia and Ryan Bethell Jr., Ahnysha (Julian) Sears, Aliyah, Stephon, Stephen Brown, Avia, Gabrielle, Egandra and Jabez Bethell; Step Grandchildren: Nakia & Charlson Bain, Latoya & Oneil Goffe; Great Grandchildren: Shannon Bethell, Dionne Munnings, Jayden Toote, Daysha, Ewing III, Zion, Liam, Kloe, Ryaisa, Nekatari Bethell, Ethan Jones, Curvia Brown, DeNaja Sturrup, and Kariea Adderley; Brothers: John Sr. and Patrick Bethell; Sisters: Cynthia Rahming, Joy Johnson, Deborah Bethell and Linda Adderley; Nephews: Bradley (Cheryl) of Freeport, Mario (Vanessa), and Willard Jr. Stubbs, James Jr. (Regina) of New York, Jason (Danielle), Jeremy Rahming, John Jr. (Dedra) of Texas, Lawrence (Lori) of Freeport, Darren, Phillip Bethell Jr., Anthony Adderley Jr., and Paul Thurston; Nieces: Nathanria (Antonio) Williams, Judith Rahming of Houston, Texas, Jillian (George) Pinder, Shelease (Derek) Valentine of Atlanta, Georgia, Letitia (Donald) White of Atlanta, Georgia, Simone (Paul) Longley, Kristy Johnson, Phillippa Bethell, Lakeisha (Insworth) Wilson, Kaliah Sutherland, Cicely (Jared) Whyms of Canada, Debbie (Wendal) Carey, Velda (Perry) Clarke, Gail, Dorcas Thurston, Mercia Deal, Faith, Natasha and Shameka Thurston; 33 Grand Nieces and Nephews. Brothers-In-Law: Willard Stubbs Sr., Leroy Johnson, Anthony Adderley Sr., and Richard Thurston; Sisters-In-Law: Ruth Bethell and Ruth Ferguson; Daughters-In-Law: Delores, Laverne and Donna Bethell; Cousins: Learmon Seymour & Family, Sandra Stewart & Family, Daphne Nixon and Family, Marietta Ferguson & Family, Howard Hepburn & Family, Tanya Major & Family, Family of the Late Phillip Gibson, Family of the Late Valencia Nottage; Other Relatives & Friends: Rev’d Dr. James Rahming & Family, Winnifred & Lynn Ferguson & Family, Dudley Sawyer & Family, The All-Souls Chapel Family, Judy Knowles & Family, Barbara Johnson & Family, Family of the Late William and Anita Elliott, Family of the Late Ivy Colebrooke, Children of the Late Mervin Mackey, Mary Stovel & Family, Athama Bowe & Family, Christine Adderley, Cheryl Taylor, Jeslyn Mackey & Family, The Fort Fincastle Community, Angela Cartwright & Family Rena Wade, Donalee Bethell, Helen Flowers, Sharon Russell, Archdeacon Keith Cartwright, Fr. Ruel Strachan, Fr. James Moultrie, Fr. I. Ranfurly Brown, Family Life Church, Touch Control, Mr. & Mrs. Barroso & the Staff of Vivi Sunshine, Lyford Cay, Staff od Medical Records Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital (Surgical Clinic), Bahamas Power & Light Clifton Pier, Building Department of Sandilands Rehabilitation Center, The Mackey Family, the Musgrove Family, the Charlow Family, the Bethel Family, the Pennerman Family, the Lightbourn Family and the Thompson Family, the Joan’s Heights Community and others too numerous to mention.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!