Funeral Service for the late Roberta Williama Sands, aged 90 of Oak Hill Road, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday 5th August, 2023 at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road.

Officiating will be Archdeacon Keith N. Cartwright. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish her memories are her Sons: Robert D.L. Sands (Michelle), Dr. Basil G. L. Sands, Dr. Duane E.L. Sands (Laurika); Daughters: Justice G. Diane Stewart (retired), and Renée D. Lockhart; Grandchildren: Robert Sands II (Georgette), Omar Sands (Indira), Dana Stewart (Youleka), Ashley Sands, Justin Lockhart (Krysta), Dylan Stewart, Adrienne Sands, Lauren Sands, Kai Strachan, Basil Sands, Tyler Sands, Holly Sands, Brandon Sands, Jonathan Lockhart, Brett Sands, Nicholas Sands, Mila Sands, Aysia Dorsette, Amadeus Durham-Sands, Elijah Sands, Laurin Sands; Great-grandchildren: Gabriella Sands, Derron Stewart, Dior Stewart, Damani Stewart, Mason Sands; Brothers: Sir Orville Turnquest, Archbishop Patrick Pinder, Rev. I. Ranfurly Brown (Olga), Rev. Sammy Pinder (Gayle); Sisters: Frederica McCartney (George), Veronica Grant, Dr. Jean Turnquest, Leslie Archbold, Antoinette Miller; Brother-in-law: Dr. Bernard E. A. Rolle; Sisters-in-law: Beryl Campbell, Christine Francis, Cheryl Sands, Orry Sands; Nieces: Roberta Albury (Prince), Jean Turnquest, Caryl Lashley, Michele Fields (Edward), Donna Adderley, Pamela McCartney, Dr. Ilsa Grant-Taylor, Wende Hanna (Brian), Kimberley Miller, Vanessa Hall (Antonio), Indira Johnson(Klecko), Samantha Pinder, Erica Cartwright, Helga Knowles, Tobi Archbold, Josette Archbold, Karen Orange (Darryl); Lesley Armbrister (Collingwood), Gayle Hepburn (Jamal), Sharon Long (Earl), Elma Campbell, Katina Bowe, Disa Campbell, Tamara Campbell, Carol Francis-Strachan, Andree Sparks, Davina Williams, Dr. Caryn Sands, Dr. Noelynn Farquharson (Floyd), Heather Hunt (Dario), Lydia Wright (Khalid); Nephews: O.A. Tommy Turnquest (Shawn), Bryan McCartney, George McCartney, Gurth Ford, Mark Ford, Wendell Grant, Cyprian Turnquest, Michael Brown (Bianca), Ian Brown, Gayon Pinder, Faruk Pinder, Paul Cartwright, Larry Kirton, Kenneth Kirton, Christopher Francis (Annastacia), Bede Sands, Derek Sands (Marcia), Darren Sands, Ted Rolle; Grand-nieces: Candace Fields, Erin Hill (Andre), Gurcha Ford, Christen Ford, Kapreana Ford, Chantal Adderley, Tarynne McCartney, Dr. Terelle McCartney, Danielle McCartney, Bronte Gibson (Brandon), Brya McCartney, Kelly Taylor, Maya Grant, Dr. Dianicia Valencia, Nadja Armbrister, Lesley Taylor, Symphony Knowles (William), Malaika Chase, Dr. Krysti Bowe, Rhyan Rigby, Riley Harper, Tiffany Hutchinson, Amber Francis, Maya Francis, Sy’Rai Butler, Samantha Sands, Morgan Sands, Hannah D’Aguilar, Aaliyah Rolle, Leah Hunt, Laila Hunt, Lily Hunt; Grand-nephews: Prince Albury, David Albury, Brett Lashley (Jody), Ryan Lashley, Carey Turnquest (Kendira), Robert Turnquest (Kimberleigh), Brandyn Adderley (Amanda), Damien McCartney, Lester Taylor (Jasmyn), Morgan Hanna, Cole Hanna, Chase Hanna, Ari Hall, Guy Kirton (Jamai), Dominic Kirton, Jeremy Long, Che Chase, Carlos Sparks (Emily), Kristoff Williams, Kyle Williams, Liam Francis, Daniel D’Aguilar, Jordan Farquharson, Peter Farquharson, Samuel Farquharson, Liam Rolle; Godchildren: Shelly Austin, Lesley Armbrister, Leslie Isaacs, David Bartlett, Gina Bartlett-Mansfield, Lesley Pinder, Nadia Martin Storr; Friends including: Miriam Symonette and family, Debbie Greene, Carolyn Bartlett, Shirley Braynen; Pedal Pushers: Grace Wallace, Louise Gibson, Edith Powell, Beryl Campbell, Hyacinth Saunders. Bahamasair Reservations crew: Henry Dean, Collingwood Armbrister, Betty Allen, Mary Clarke, Enola Burke, Carolyn Wallace, Katrina Jones, Evangeline Sweeting, Wyatt Johnson, William & Yvonne Wallace, Wes Thompson, Louis Dames, Rudy King, members of St. George in the Valley and St. Ambrose, Members of Royal Eagle Lodge #1 and the United Supreme Council Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Prince Hall Affiliated, Northern Jurisdiction [AASR, PHA], Dr. Duvaughn Curling, Dr. Wesley Francis, Dr. N’Tari Darville, Dr. Bimal Francis, Dr. Gemma Rolle, Dr. Mark Weech, Dawn Albury-Gaitor, Carol Roach, Theresa Kemp, Fr. Andrew Toppin, Fr. Dwight, Nancy & Matthew Bowe, Canon Basil & Sonia Tynes, Archdeacon Dwight & Rochelle Rolle, Canon Harry Ward, Justice Ruth Bowe-Darville (retired), Fr. Eric &Ian-Marie Miller, Nalini Bethel, St. Ambrose Choir, Harold Thompson; Her devoted caregivers: Jennifer (Marcia) Ferguson, Luke Justillien, Di Benson, Khris Wring & Angel Elite Nursing Agency, Jenna Gibson, Paulette Watkins, Stacey Adderley, and a host of other relatives and friends all of whom Bobbie loved and appreciated.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 4th August, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 5th August, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. until service time.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stagnesgt

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/stagnesstreaming