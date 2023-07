Roberta Williama Sands, aged 90, of Oak Hill Road, died at her residence on Sunday, 23rd July 2023.

She is survived by her daughters: Retired Justice G. Diane Stewart and Renee D. Lockhart; sons: Robert D. L. (Michelle) Sands, Dr. Basil Sands, and Dr. Hon. Duane (Laurika) Sands; grandchildren: Robert II (Georgette), Omar (Indira), Dana (Youleka) Stewart, Ashley Sands, Justin (Krysta) Lockhart, Dylan Stewart, Adrienne Sands, Lauren Sands, Kai Strachan, Basil, Tyler, Brett, Holly, Brandon Sands, Jonathan Lockhart, Nicholas and Mila Sands, Aysia Dorsette, Amadeus Durham-Sands, Elijah and Laurin Sands; great-grandchildren: GabriellaSands, Derron, Dior, Damani Stewart, Mason Sands; sisters: Frederica McCartney, Veronica Grant, Jean Turnquest, Antoinette Miller, Leslie Archbold; brothers: Sir Orville A. Turnquest, Archbishop Patrick Pinder, Rev. Samuel (Gayle) Pinder, Rev. I. Ranfurly (Olga) Brown; brother-in-law: Dr. Bernard E. A. Rolle; sisters-in-law: Beryl Campbell, Christine Francis, Cheryl Sands, Orry Sands; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.