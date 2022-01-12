Roberts, Fox perform well in tennis over the weekend

Justin Roberts, The Bahamas’ highest ranked player in the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) Men’s World Rankings, was victorious in the final of the Battle of Boca Men Open Championships over the weekend.

The Bahamian overcame the challenge from American Christian Langmo, winning in three sets 7-6, 3-6 and 10-6 at the Rick Macci Academy and Tennis Center, that features 19 brand new hard courts, in Boca Raton, Florida.

A total of $10,000 prize money was up for grabs at the weekend tournament – a UTR (Universal Tennis) event – that featured a number of highly ranked players in the ITF Men’s World Rankings. Roberts himself is at number 416.

Also competing this past weekend was Kaylah Fox in the under-12 division of the Delray Tennis Championships in Delray Beach, Florida. Young Fox played well, manoeuvring herself through the tournament rounds, before losing in the final to American Nicoletta Contento in straight sets. Fox fell to Contento in the final, 6-1 and 7-5.

The young Bahamian was strong through the rounds, taking care of Americans Melanie Constandache and Sabrina Luqman in straight sets. Fox won over Constandache 6-1 and 6-2, and over Luqman 7-5 and 6-1.

The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) congratulates both Roberts and Fox on their performances.