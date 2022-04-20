Roberts: NHI expansion desperately needed

Former chairman of the National Health Insurance Authority Dr. Robin Roberts yesterday called on the government to expand coverage of the program to include “high-cost care”, arguing that the demand for healthcare has tripled due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The expansion of NHI to include catastrophic care throughout The Bahamas was one of the promises made by the Davis administration ahead of last year’s election.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville said yesterday that the government is waiting for the economy to improve.

“Yes, we are reviewing the 2016 National Health Insurance Act with the mindset to repeal and replace the NHI Act with a new bill that would pave the way for catastrophic health care insurance, of course, when the country’s economic situation is favorable to do so,” Darville said when contacted.

Dr. Roberts, who appeared as a guest on the ZNS talk show “Immediate Response” with host Spence Finlayson, said there is a “major problem” in the country’s healthcare system due to the dwindling number of nurses, doctors and allied health professionals.

“I am working very hard and I hope the country is working very hard because we need to have our National Health Insurance program to be able to improve the access of care for all our people,” Roberts said.

“In order to do that, it needs to be funded. So we need to have our contributions.

“This is a major national issue that everybody needs to get on board, that we need to have National Health Insurance introduced for our high-cost care.

“Right now, it is only for primary care and that’s fine. But the primary care physicians would generate even greater demand of people who need to see specialists or people who need to have hospital-based care.

“So the demand now has been tripled because the primary care doctors are picking up more people who need help, you have the backlog and you have the new crew.

“So we have major challenges in our healthcare system going forward. The population is aging and the cost of care is going up.

“… Where we are going in our healthcare system, we need to make sure that we can provide for the needs of our people for the next 20 to 30 years.

“So, the burden on the government is high. The burden on the healthcare providers is high. Equally, the burden on the population is high. I’m hoping that NHI and its programs will bring us together and take us forward.”

Once COVID-19 hit The Bahamas in March 2020, many nonessential services were shut down for months.

All non-emergency hospital procedures and care was canceled during the majority of the pandemic.

“Life never changed in terms of what happened in the last two to three years,” Roberts said.

“We continued to get old. So the demand was there. So what has happened now is we have gotten hit twice because now you got this backlog of people who didn’t get to see the doctor over the last two to three years, who didn’t get to have their operations or procedures that they needed to have over the last two to three years, plus the usual demand that you have.

“So, therefore, we are in a major crisis. On top of that, we have a healthcare system which has a serious shortage of nursing personnel, and also we are on the brink, too, with our physician personnel and plus even our allied health professionals we have a shortage in that.

“So we have a major problem in our healthcare system in terms of supply and demand. We cannot meet the demand because we don’t have the supply of our human resources.”

The Christie administration introduced the enrollment and primary care phase of NHI on May 1, 2017.

At last report, over 106,000 people were enrolled in the program.