Robin Thicke has ‘stuff’ in the works: Singer says he’s always working on new music

Multi-talented artist Robin Thicke always has “stuff” in the works and something ready to release, but he says he likes to make sure each move is the right one.

“I’m always working on new music, so hopefully I will have a new album when it’s ready,” said the five-time GRAMMY Award-nominee before taking the stage at the Atlantis where he performed at the resorts’ Music Making Waves concert series.

Thicke who took time to speak with The Nassau Guardian before taking to the stage, described getting back onstage after pandemic restriction as more “cathartic than ever.”

“Especially having little kids at home – I don’t get to feel like Robin Thicke all the time, so when I get on that stage, I really get to appreciate the many years of music that I’ve been making and what a great band that I have,” he said.

“It’s just been fun after two years of not many shows. We’ve been hitting it every week the last few months and just having the time of our lives,” said Thicke.

He is best known for his hits like “Magic”, “Lost Without U”, and “Sex Therapy”.

His second album “The Evolution of Robin Thicke” and the single “Lost Without U” released in 2006 won a platinum certificate. But it was in 2013 that he rocketed to international fame with his sixth album “Blurred Lines” which crashed the Billboard Top 200 at number one and produced the title track “Blurred Lines” featuring T.I. and Pharrell.

The single made history, holding the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks. Thicke was also the first artist since 2012 to simultaneously occupy the number one spot on the Hot 100 and Top 200, putting him in an elite group of 17 other acts to accomplish the feat in the previous decade.

Thicke who came to the resort days ahead of the performance with his children said they had been busy enjoying all Atlantis has to offer.

“Everybody knows The Bahamas is all about love and culture and food and great human beings and beautiful beaches, so we really got to appreciate everybody, the people, the culture and the beaches since we got here.”

Thicke who is also one of four panel judges on the FOX network show “The Masked Singer” said he would commence filming the show as soon as he got back to Los Angeles.

“We start filming The Masked Singer as soon as I get back to L.A. So, we’re off and running,” he said.

The Masked Singer is an American reality singing competition television series that features celebrities singing songs while wearing head-to-toe costumes and face masks concealing their identities.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, the show employs panelists, one of whom is Thicke who guess the celebrities’ identities by interpreting clues provided to them throughout each season.

Thicke launched his solo career in 2003 after writing for everyone from the late Michael Jackson to P!nk.