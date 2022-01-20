Funeral Service for the Late Rocklyn Major age 82 years of Colette Road and formerly of Roses, Long Island will be held at St Margaret’s Anglican Church, Kemp Road On Saturday January 22nd , 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Mausoleums. Officiating will be Father Colin Humes.

She is survived by a host of relatives and friends including: Brothers: Moses and Lenox Major Sister: Inez Major Sisters-in-law: Barbara, Mareina and Marilyn Major, Nieces and nephews including: Winston Johnson (Tyler and Tristan Johnson), Monique (Ricardo) Crawford, Anthony Major, Randy, Requel, Rachel, Raven, Rorey, Rakesh, Lenora (Shayne Brown), Lisa (Linkworth Stubbs), Lenox Jr. (Anya), Leonard, Maelynn, Marvell, Jeffrey, Kayla, Andrea, Geraldine, Mazel, Alton, Lucy, Margaret, Joshua, Catherine, Elnora, Conley and Nathaniel (of California), Olga, Patricia, Donna, Paul, Ivy, Arthur, Lionel, Nolan, Cletus, Veita, Cassandra Other relatives and friends including: Thelma Deal, Betty Adderley, Sandra Carey, Dr. Chinere and Clevaughn Nixon, Alexander Ward, Nadene Rolle, Bahamas Union of Teachers, Aloe Association, Forever Living Products, The Anglican Church Women of St. Margaret’s Parish, and many others too numerous to mention. If your name was omitted, the bereaved family assures you, it was not intentional.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.