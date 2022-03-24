FUNERAL ANNOUCEMENT

Funeral service for the late Rodneiko Oneil Mackey age 33 years of Mildred Avenue off Carmicheal Road will be held on Sunday, March 27th, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at New Redeem Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, Refuge Court off Cowpen Road. Officiating will be Rev. Bishop Tony Hanna. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Loving wife: Cindy Mackey

Son: Rodneiko Mackey Jr.

Daughters: Ry’Lynn & Ryiah Mackey

Mother: Jennimae Rolle-Albury

Father: Roderick Mackey

Step-Father: Reserve Inspector Ronald Albury

Brothers: Antonio, Roderick, Jerrearo Mackey, Nickoli Lightbourne, Rashad, Cordero Albury, Ronald Ferguson

Sisters: Sharette Rolle, Ashleigh Laramore, Samantha, Rodenia Thompson, Keva Key, Meliand Mackey, Roniqua Albury.

Father & Mother in law: Brian & Ann Lightbourne

Brothers in law: Kendrick Lightbourne, Roberto Laramore, William Thompson, Marlon Cleare

Sisters in law: Nicola Rahming, Drameca Mackey

Nephews: Amari Cleare, Raheem, Rahj, Akio, Grayson Mackey, Kendrick Lightbourne Jr., Chavarion Moss, Wyatt & Xyion Thompson, Ashtyn Laramore. Theron, TaNaj & Jahro, Jamaal Key, Delroy Morgan.

Nieces: Jayde Cleare, Riaj Laramore, Akia, Ryleigh, Reign, Jaliya Mackey. Jazzaria Key, Delia, Delaina Morgan. Kendranique Lightbourne, Yasmin, Jermia & Symphany.

Aunts: Janet Saunders, Patrice, Monique, Lorrinder, Delphine Allen. Linda, Scheavan, Natash, Janet Mackey. Enit Taylor, Elenor Barry, Prudence Bain, Naomi Smith.

Uncles: Dwight, Delshan, Dion, Derek Allen, Patrick Rolle, Raymond & Brian Mackey.

Grand Aunts: Nancy Hanna, Maxine Cox, Tella Mackey, Cherlylee Rolle, Silivia Wallace.

Grand Uncles: Lecitus, Rev Andrew, Sonny, John Rolle. Dennis Mackey, Tony Forbes. Bishop Tony Hanna, Christopher Williams.

Great Grand Aunts: Mother Cynthia Grant, Hellen Williams, Lucinda Rolle, Maria Forbes.

Special Friends: Jerry, Rico, BG, Sid, Herby, Derick, Farri, Jamie, Mase, O, Lil Mackey, Sineo, Job, Shorts, Shoulders, Forster & Special.

Cousins other relatives & friends: Kyle (Champ), Tammy (Harry), Leanya, Andreka, Nakeisha (Justin), Natise, Sandera, Natanya (Alex), D’Koya, Oswald (Salome), Javier, Ariel, Decota, Christea, Chavante, Breantae, Tanahjai, Sraya, Shadae, Jade, Tashthiago, Reynaldo, Hessie, Annie, Shontell (Edwin), Sharelle (Elton), Nakia, Kaynell, Brian Jr. Jason, Tameko, Roleisha, Shavonya, Rayshae, Vynaldo (Shonbanea), Crystal, Welton, Wellington, Leonardo, Edvardo, Aldeon, John, Valarie, Shonda, Kimberly Seymour, Inga, Deborah Rolle & Family, Wellington & Christine Maycock & Family, Brittney, Opala, Shaquita, Rj, Nardo, Peter, Quinja, Quinton Jr. Mr. Gracle Miller & Family, Decoya, Quinja, Peter, Quinton Jr. Deronique, Derek Jr. Dwanique, Dwasha, Dedre Maycock, Sandra Cooper, Patricia Roll, Margret Bonimy, Terry & Michelle Sears, Ivan & Karen Greene, Kevin Rigby, Stephanie Smith, Bertha Williams, Jackie, Preston & Carlene Johnson, Andrew Woodside & Family, New Redeem Tabernacle, Church of God In Christ, New Destiny Baptist Cathedral, Anthony & Ranell Murphy & Family, The Seymour Family, Executive Management of Albany Ashley Wilcott & The Engineering & Maintenance Department and Jacqueline Adderley & The Human Resources Department. Mr. Roker & Family, The Gilbert Family, The Lightbourne Family, Ms. Roberts & Family, Melva Thompson & Family, The Class of GHS 2006, Clarice & Trevor Hanna & Family, Michael & Francis Clarke, Dec. Charlie & Family, The Pinewood Community, The Mildred Avenue Community, The Golden Girls, United Bully Kennels, Pitbull Breeders Bahamas, Bahamas Pet Central, Bahamas American Bully & Exotic, Bahamas Breeders Association, 242 Extreme Bully Movement, Tevin, Clifton, Rasta, Vado, Bear, Jan, Ron, Dwayne, Horas, Kenneth, Marvin, Kendal, Dealo, Forty, Old school, Lon, Cully, Square, Ronald Poiter Jr. Buelah & Rudy Rolle Mccannon, Drex & Family. and many other too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. at 5:00 p.m.