DEATH NOTICE

Rodney Arnold Flowers age 65 years of Garden Hills #2, died at A & A Comfort Care Center on Wednesday, January 12th, 2022.

He is Survived by his Daughter: Lashan Saunders; Son-in-Law: Davaro Saunders Sr; Sisters: Michelle Major & Berylyn Williams; Brother: Gregory Asquith; Grand Children: Davine Saunders, Dashea & Davaro Jr Saunders and A host of other Relatives and Friends

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.