Obituaries

Rodney Arnold Flowers

Photo of Kerstin Kerstin Send an email 2 hours ago
0 88 Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Rodney Arnold Flowers age 65 years of Garden Hills #2, died at A & A Comfort Care Center on Wednesday, January 12th, 2022.

He is Survived by his Daughter: Lashan Saunders; Son-in-Law: Davaro Saunders Sr; Sisters: Michelle Major & Berylyn Williams; Brother: Gregory Asquith; Grand Children: Davine Saunders, Dashea & Davaro Jr Saunders and A host of other Relatives and Friends

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

Photo of Kerstin Kerstin Send an email 2 hours ago
0 88 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Kerstin

Kerstin

Related Articles

Photo of Oscar Theodore Munroe

Oscar Theodore Munroe

50 mins ago
Photo of Audrie Theresa Minnis

Audrie Theresa Minnis

54 mins ago
Photo of Arline Ermitrude Dorsett

Arline Ermitrude Dorsett

55 mins ago
Photo of Ms. Karin Alexandria Moss

Ms. Karin Alexandria Moss

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker