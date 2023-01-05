Obituaries

Rodney E.C. Johnson

Funeral Service

For

Rodney E.C. Johnson, 76

A resident of Blue Hill Road, will be held at Wesley Methodist Church, Baillou Road, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday 7th January, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. L. Carla R. Culmer and she will be assisted by Deacon Jamicko Forde. Cremation will follow.

Predeceased by his parents: Fletcher and Angela Johnson; his sister Patricia Johnson and his brothers Ethan and Mark Johnson


He is survived by his Children: Rhodnia and Rodney Johnson (Mother Jennifer M. Johnson); Grandson: Garrett Johnson; Sisters: Francis Smith and Ruth (husband Charlie) Brown; Life-partner: Belkis Moore; Adopted Son: Ken Sands; Nephews: Mark, Zoltan and Kareem Johnson, Jonathan and Joshua Brown and Trevor Rolle; Nieces: Kermitzion Johnson, Alexis Smith, Janel Brown and Tracy Morrison; Grandnephews: Malik and Zachari Johnson and Aaron Lynes; Grandniece: Caja Johnson; Aunts: Fredrika Johnson and Catherine Fateaux; Numerous other relatives and friends
including Abigail Johnson; Judy Munroe and Family; Edward Cleare and Family; Else Mae Cleare and Family; The family of Roscoe and Rose Cleare; The Pickstock Family; Norma Bain and Family; Angela Colebrooke and Family; Sherall Sands; Denice Poiter, Ranise Miller, Philip Poitier and
Family; Johnny Maurice; James Williams and Family; Orthnell Poitier, Walter Capron, Hamilton Dean, Robert Taylor; Geneva McIntosh and Family; Lavardo Taylor and Family; Jannette Poitier, Mary Davis, Lorraine Young and Cynthia Prosper of Stuart, Florida; Members of The New
Providence Old timers Softball Association, The New Providence Basketball Association (NPBA) and New Providence Association of Basketball Officials (NPABO); C.C. Sweeting Class of 1975 and 1976

May his soul Rest in Eternal Peace!

Viewing will be held at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street on Thursday 5th January – Friday 6th January, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 7th January, 2023 at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.

