Death notice

For

Rodney E.C. Johnson, 76

A resident of Blue Hill Road, Died on his residence on Monday 12th December,2022

Survived by: Life Partner – Belkis Moore; Children: Rhodnia and Rodney Johnson; adopted Son: Ken Sands; Grandson: Garrett Johnson; Sisters: Francis Smith and Ruth Brown; Nieces: Mitzie Johnson, Alexis Smith and Janell Brown; Nephews: Mark, Zoltan and Kareem Johnson and Tamal Rolle and Jonathan and Joshua Brown and numerous family and friends.