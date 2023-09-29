Funeral Service for the the Late RODNEY “EAGLE” ALVIN GREEN age 76 years of #18 Madeira Lane, Freeport will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Temple Assembly of God, Clive Avenue, Freeport. Officiating will be Bishop Sobig Kemp, assisted by Rev. Dr. Robert Lockhart and other ministers of the gospel. Cremation will follow the service.

He is survived by his wife: Maria Levarity-Green; children: Ramont (Dulcie) Green, Coconut Creek, Fl., Rodney II (Joacine) Green, Orlando, Fl., Lydia (Samuel) Cooper and Shantell (Devin) Maurice; grandchildren: Amory, Rashad Rhema, Raymond, Leneah Ramiya, Ryleigh and Ramont Carlington Levarity Green of Florida, Samantha Pinder Nassau Bahamas, Makai (Illinois) and Myerr (Florida) Maurice, Devin Garland Osaka Japan, Daisha Russell Florida, Barry and Vanessa Cooper; great grandchildren: Semetri Pinder Nassau Bh., Elijah and Kaylani Russell Florida; brother: Derek Green of Chicago IL; sisters: Sybil Stubbs of Nassau, Jackie (Eddie) Reeves of Chicago IL, Lucita Allen, Jackie and Sheryl Evans, Barbara Hudson of Ft. Lauderdale Florida and Paulette (John) Turnquest of Nassau; brothers-in-love and spouses: Leroy Gray, of Chicago IL, Steve (Jennifer) Levarity of Nassau, and Elder Fred Lester (Martha) Levarity of Melbourne Fl.; sisters-in-love and spouses: Sharon (Jimmie) Jones of Miramar Fl. and Christlyn Levarity of Orlando Fl.; uncles-in-love: Alvin (Charmaine) Martin (Peggy) of Nassau Davis of and Andrew (Sonya) Davis of South Carolina; aunts-in-love: Erma Bowleg, of Miami Fl., , Phylis Davis – Alexander, of Ft. Lauderdale Fl, Joan Davis of Bimini Bahamas, Cynthia Davis-Neely, Birdie Edgecombe of Nassau and Verna (Preston Sr.) Cooper; nephews: Selvyn Omar Stubbs, Brandon Pettigree, Leron (Monica) Gray, Corey (Shekera) Gardener, Faruk Pinder, Matthan (Feleshia), Chad (Rochelle), Kirkland (Asya), Brice, Deniro, Quinnton Levarity and Equilla Jr. (Gina) LaFluer; nieces: Kamesha and Erica Allen, Zanada Evans, Brianna Pettigree, Lauryn Gray of Evanston IL, .Jimmique (Kevin) Guthrie, JaShae (Florida) and Jade Jones (Osaka Japan), Jeniece (Prince) Forbes, Stevette Levarity, Nakia Miller, Rayette (Troy) Strachan, Indira Pinder-Johnson, Samantha Pinder, Latoya Rolle of Nassau Shekinah (Zavon) Salmon and Sharmaine (Loren) Wilder of Florida; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at Calvary Temple Assembly of God, Clive Avenue, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday, September 29, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.