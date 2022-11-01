Rolle: No immediate drop in inflation anticipated

Central Bank of The Bahamas Governor John Rolle said yesterday that The Bahamas’ inflation rate is expected to hover where it is at now or “get a little higher”.

“The rate has not shifted drastically from August but I think we should be mindful that until we see the stabilization and leveling off of inflation in The Bahamas’ major trading partners, we could anticipate that there would continue to be some pass through to The Bahamas,” Rolle said during yesterday’s quarterly press briefing.

“So, from that point of view, we should expect that at a minimum that the inflation rate is going to hover at the level that we’ve been seeing and potentially get a little higher until the rates start to cool off in the United States and the countries where The Bahamas has very close ties.”

The latest data from the Bahamas National Statistical Institute, which were released last week, indicated that consumer prices climbed modestly in August compared to July at 0.1 percent.

This represented the slightest month-to-month increase since February of this year.

Nevertheless, that slight uptick still translated to a 6.3 percent increase year on year, the second largest such year-on-year increase recorded in 2022, which continues to see record inflation as there appears to be no end in sight for the war in Ukraine and other inflationary pressures.

Consumer prices climbed 1.5 percent from June to July, which was a seven percent increase from year to year, according to the institute.

Many consumers in The Bahamas and elsewhere have been burdened by persistently high levels of inflation over many months.

In response, Prime Minister Philip Davis announced last month a new minimum wage, which increased from $210 to $260 for public servants retroactively to July and will come into effect for private sector employees in January 2023.

He also announced changes to price control items, including the reduction of the profit margin on price-controlled drugs, “providing additional relief to Bahamians” and the addition of 38 categories of items to price control.