Rolle: The Bahamas is not in a situation of sovereign debt distress

Noting that some of recent analyses of government debt exaggerated the burden of repayment, Central Bank Governor John Rolle reiterated that the country has the capacity to undertake whatever financial measures are needed to continue to meet its debt obligation.

He was addressing The Nassau Conference earlier this week, where he spoke on the current state of the Bahamian economy.

With debt at 85.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of June, at a total of $10.8 billion, local and regional finance experts have warned that The Bahamas faced balance of payments challenges.

But Rolle said recent improvements in the economy are already having significant effects.

“With revenue recovery, the deficit is shrinking and the government is fine-tuning its fiscal consolidation strategy. The legacy of the pandemic, however, is that the public debt burden has increased substantially. Nevertheless, some of the recent analyses of the debt exaggerate the burden, by not taking into account that the GDP base was temporarily but significantly reduced in 2020,” he told the conference on Wednesday.

“The more normalized debt to GDP ratio for the direct charge, central government obligations, is in the high 80 percent range. The national debt, which is a larger stock, and the public sector total, which is the largest, all will show similar trends and all have implications for public financial management reform.”

He continued, “In terms of the outlook for public finances, there are some important points to emphasize. The first is that The Bahamas is not in a situation of sovereign debt distress. The sovereign has the capacity to undertake whatever financial measures are needed to continue to meet its debt obligation, and taxpayers have the capacity to shoulder such measures if the extremes become necessary.”

At its highest, debt ballooned to 100 percent of GDP in June 2021. Soon after, The Bahamas’s sovereign credit rating was downgraded by credit rating company Moody’s, leading to poor performance on some of its debt instruments internationally.

Since then, there has been robust economic growth, which is projected to surpass eight percent this year by the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Ministry of Finance reported earlier this week in the Twelve Month Report on Budgetary Performance FY2021/22 July-June, that the government’s revenue collections increased by over $700 million in the 2021/2022 fiscal year when compared to the previous fiscal year, and beat the Davis administration’s revised projections by $269.8 million. That improved revenue has led to nearly a halving of the deficit from a year prior to $689.5 million, as of June. This despite recent international financing activities.

The Davis administration, under the guidance of financial advisory group Rothschild & Co., has said it will not return to international markets for some time for financing. Which according to Rolle, is perfectly fine given the appetite for government debt domestically.

“The sovereign has the capacity in the near to medium term to raise more of its financing needs in the local currency. The economy can sustain the increased domestic borrowing without a drain on foreign reserves. Over the course of 2022, the Central Bank has seen increasing institutional demand for the government’s domestic debt,” he said.

“While there is a large short-term component in the profile, it reflects the commercial banks’ stated preferences; a stable to incrementally firming outlook for these banks’ holding of the debt; and, therefore, a good measure of certainty over the rollover prospects for this component of the debt. The Central Bank’s strategy, though, working with the Ministry of Finance, is to use every opportunity to lengthen the maturity profile of the domestic debt. We are also in the very advanced stages of developing a savings bond instrument to make it easier for smaller, retail investors to buy government debt, and earn superior returns than on deposits. Our goal is to present the framework to the Ministry of Finance and have the process activated before the end of the current fiscal year.”

Despite these strengths, Rolle said government must improve upon the factors that affect the country’s sovereign credit profile.

“This would help to expand the investor base and give the government more leverage on interest rate costs,” he said.