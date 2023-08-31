Rolle warns businesses on Prince George Wharf to clean up garbage

Business owners near Prince George Wharf who do not adhere to proper waste management practices, could face punitive measures, including fines and potential imprisonment, according to Senator Randy Rolle, who heads the Bay Street Revitalization Unit.

In a letter sent to business owners on Tuesday, Rolle said improper garbage collection has overarching implications for the well-being of Prince George Wharf and poses a direct threat to the public.

“Our concern is rooted in the observation that certain establishments within our community have not been adhering to proper waste management practices, which raises alarming apprehensions with regards to environmental conservation and public health standards,” Rolle said in the letter.

“It is imperative to acknowledge that irresponsible waste disposal practices can precipitate the proliferation and habitation of rodents, insect pests, and other vermin. Beyond the evident environmental degradation, this poses a direct threat to the health and safety of the public.

Rolle noted that the Environmental Health Service Act outlines essential regulations to ensure a clean and healthy environment.

“The Environmental Health Service Act, particularly Parts III and V, underscores the prohibition of unsanitary conditions, nuisances, and the fostering of vermin on premises,” Rolle continued in the letter.

“Specifically, Section 9 mandates that individuals refrain from allowing or creating conditions conducive to the breeding or harboring of rodents, insect pests, termites, or other vermin.

“We would also like to refer you to the Department of Environmental Health Act, Chapter 232, Part VI, – Offences and Penalties. Section 20.1 outlines penalties for contravening the act, encompassing fines and potential imprisonment for non-compliance. These punitive measures will be enforced.

“With this in mind, we earnestly implore you to take proactive measures to align your waste management practices with the stipulations of the Environmental Health Service Act.”

Section 20.1 of the Department of Environmental Health Act, reads, “Any person who fails to carry out or contravenes any of the provisions of this Act or any regulations made thereunder is guilty of an offense and where there is no specific penalty provided, is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding one thousand dollars or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding nine months or to both such fine and imprisonment, and in the case of a second or subsequent offense, to a fine not exceeding five thousand dollars or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding twelve months or to both such fine and imprisonment.”

The Downtown Revitalization Unit made recommendations to business owners, including ensuring proper garbage storage and timely garbage collection.

“This department holds responsibility for the inspection process and has the authority to grant or deny final approval for business licenses issued by the Inland Revenue,” Rolle’s letter added.

“Your attention to this matter is not only appreciated but essential in fostering a cleaner and healthier environment for the entire community. By adhering to the outlined recommendations and the mandates set forth in the Environmental Health Service Act, we can collectively contribute to the preservation of Prince George Wharf’s ecological equilibrium and the well-being of its inhabitants.”