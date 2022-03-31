Funeral service for the late Romalia Demeritte age 72 years of Step Street will be held on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 at 11:00a.m. at Church of God, Bernard Road. Officiating will be Bishop Daniel Hall Sr. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband: Fredrick Saunders; son: Deon Demeritte; daughters: Kim White, Alma Demeritte, Malaya Curry, grandchildren: Lamond Brice, Samantha White, Issac and Sharain Bain, Jardisha White, Kendino Sr. and Kenrica Knowles, Shanko Smith, Shadimon and Ajyne Demeritte, Terez Sr. and Jacoby Curry, Vince Williamson, Peter Clarke, Antone Sr. and Sherton Williamson, Worrick Curry Jr. Ziyah, Cameron Johnson Sr.; great grandchildren: Aaliyah Cooper, Treasure Morley, Kayla Miller, Athonia and Anthonique Brice, Anthony Carey, Kiara and Kendino Knowles Jr., Dario Knowles Jr., Dakeil Curry Jr., Treasure and Terez Curry Jr., Vionte Williamson, Taleya Clarke, Azhai and Antone Williamson Jr., Jamiyah Bain, Omari; great great grandchildren: Torvaz and Seth; sisters: Clotilda, Dora, Elizabeth Saunders, Olivia Mackey, Pamela Demeritte – Taylor; Fredericka Pierre and Vera Demeritte; brothers: Michael, Livingston, Ernest, Rodney and Stafford Demeritte; nieces: Tasha, Shelly, Evelyn, Dara, Shona, Ann, Diann, Rosemarie Moxey, Ilane, Merciann and Jacquelin Pratt; nephews: Kelson, Bazil, Kelvin, Ted, David, Christopher, Sheffield Sr.; other friends and family including: Edricka Hepburn, Doneka Jones, Abria Thompson, Tanisha Demeritte, Marissa Brice, Alex Sr., Neko, Shane, Vincente Williamson, Jonathan Cooper, Kayshala Miller, Amanek, Luciant, Jahiem, Shanny, Raquel and Family, Angie and Family, Harold Brown and Family, Gail Johnson and Family, Monique and Family, Church of God, St. Anselm’s, Tiffany, Gian Sands, Egghead, Patrick, Georgina Gibson Clarke, Tiffany Barr and many others too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.