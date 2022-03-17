DEATH NOTICE

Romalia Demeritte age 72 years of Step Street died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday, March 12th, 2022.

She is survived by her special friend: Frederick Saunders; son: Deon Demeritte; daughters: Kim White, Alma Demeritte, Mataya Curry; sisters: Olivia Mackey, Fredericka Pierre, Pamela, Clothilda, Eliozabeth and Dora; brother: Michael Demeritte and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.