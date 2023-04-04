Funeral service for the late Ronald Eugene Roker affectionately called “Pine” age 59 years of Sunshine Park will be on Saturday, April 1st, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Blue Hill Gospel Chapel, Baillou Hill Road. Officiating will be Pastor Ron Shearer assisted by Elder Hartley Rolle. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Ronald was predeceased by his Mother: Lillian Delores Roker and his Son: Jamaal

Left to cherish his memories are his Wife: Linda Roker; Daughters: Lakera and Akehia Roker, Son: Ronald Latario Dean; Father: Granville Roker; Brothers: Jonnie and Shawn Roker; Sisters: Cheryl Sands, Clarise Bullard, Melanie Burrows, Tracy Dames, Shelly Oliver, and Judy and Gail Roker; Aunt: Miriam(George) Knowles; Father and Mother-In-Law: Joseph and Rosalee Bowe; Grandchildren. Lenthaya Rolle, Ja’Niya Adderley, Tyler Bethel and Taylan Roker; God Child: Ethan Cooper Nephews: Zion Roker, Shaquille Holmes, Urandle and Reginald Graham, and Nathan Bullard, Deangelo Deveaux, David and Joshua Bowe; Nieces: Kendea Young, Kashawntae, Jonnee and Lashae Roker, Cyddia (Jacob) Rolle, Chermeka (Cordero) Colebrooke, Leshell Davis, Farriea (Renaurd) Ferguson, Brittney, Brianna and Aniyah Dames, Gabrielle McKenzie, Sasha and Danielle Bullard, Shekinah Oliver, De’Shan Chirstie, Deal, Geal, Channeece, Prenell, Ashley, Isabella, Isranique, Amanda and Constable 4075 lesha Bowe, N’Kem and N’Kera Wilson and N’Kia Wilson-Haughton; Brothers-In-Law: Dr. Kevin (Tamika) Bowe, Pastor Sidney Sands, Stephen Burrows, Howard Bullard, Israel Bowe, Asst. Commissioner Zhivago Dames and Zhivago Oliver; Sisters-In-Law: Stamethia Roker, Pastor Cynthia Wilson and Karen and Marguerite Bowe; Grand Nephews: Franklyn Lamari Davis, Yoshea Colebrooke and Renaurd Ferguson Jr. D’Mani Deveaux; Grand-Nieces: Daniel and Daniella Sands, J’La Docteur, and Sadiyah and Sadayah Colebrooke; Numerous Cousins: Gary, Theo, Perry, Wendy, Sheena, Audrey and Elizabeth Seymour, Kaye, Kent and Kim Knowles; Essie Mae, Delbert, Curtis, Bonnie, Marion, Arnette, Carlene, Vincent, Douglas, Berthamae, Melda, Karen and Jeff Rolle, Lydia, Laverne, Floyd, Vernon, Bennet and Clayton Bowles, Cynthia Johnson; Other Relatives and Friends: The Bowe Family, Shervin, Andrew, Kenneth, Allison Coley, Junior and Henry Goodman, Ricardo Hall, Sandra Innis and Family, Nyoka Stevens and Family, Family of the late Olga Bowles, Family of the late Monica Bethel, Family of the late Clifford, Clarence and Allan Rolle and The Entire James Cistern Family, Pastor Ron Shearer and Family, Blue Hill Road Gospel Chapel Family, Jeffrey Baden and Family, Hilda Fox and Family, Matthew Lighbourne and Family, Craig Clarke and Family, The Collie Family, The Lewis Family, Ronnie McCartney and Family, Wendall Rolle and Family, Ms. Pinder and The Entire Bamboo Shack Family, The Old Forte Bay Family, The Wright Family, The Mackey Family, The Rolle Family, The Edgecombe Family, The Davis Family, The Williams Family, The Smith Family, Sunset Park Community and The Entire Sunshine Park Community, The Royal Bahamas Defense Force, The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services-Prison Ministry and many others too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at the Celestial Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.