Funeral service for Ronest Lauirat of Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2022 at the Church of Christ, Freeport, Grand Bahama at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Pastor Ellison Delva assisted by other ministers of the Gospel. Interment follows immediately after at the Grand Bahama Memorial Park.

He is survived by His Mother: Rosita Rene, His Father: Cerest Rene, Sister: Shakra Rene, Brothers : Witchy Desir and Ricky Desir, Grandparents: Sherwood and Esther Russell, Helen Miller (Miken Miller –Deceased), Aunts: Julie Tido, Denise TIdo, Uncles: Whesly Tido,Charlie TIdo, Billy Tido, Jude Tido. Jude Joesph, Ofny Tido.

Cousins: Jayden Tido, Julissa Tido, Jayla Tido, Jazlynn TIdo, Ashley Tido

Brandy Tido, BReon TIdo, James. TIdo, Florna TIdo, Walson Tido, Dave Tido, Wornel TIdo, Madga TIdo and other relatives and friends. Viewing will be at Carval Zion in Freeport on Friday, November 11, 2022 from 12:00 noon until 5:00 pm

