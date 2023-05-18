Funeral Service for the late Roney Rudolph Armbrister, BEM aged 80of Grant Street, Fox Hill will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday 20th May, 2023 at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Baillou Hill & Wulff Roads. Officiating will be The Rev’d Fr. Roderick Bain, Rector, assisted by other members of the clergy. Interment will follow in Lakeview Gardens & Mausoleum, JFK Drive & Gladstone Road.

Left to cherish Roney’s memories are his Wife: Thomasine Armbrister; Sons: Edgadro, Marco, (Tisca) Armbrister, Omar, Dario, Chrystyn Young and Raheem White; Daughters: Anna Sophia Armbrister, Michelle (Richel) Smith, Anastacia Armbrister Tinker, Veronica (Jermaine) Knowles, Kenesha; Granddaughters: Ronnell, Cashe, Ari Armbrister, Recquel Smith, Beyonce, Brenae Knowles, Khrystyn Young; Grandsons: Rashad Smith, Jermarco Armbrister, Sylvaugh Armbrister, Dijon Robins, Paul Bethel, Ashley Demeritte, Chrystyn Young Jr.; Great Grand Sons: Ashton and Ashley Demeritte, Duran Strachan; Sisters: Brenda Cunningham, Theresa Lamm; Nephews and Nieces: Denise, Kimora, Denecia, Kimblin, Olivia, Latoya, Janeen, Shavonya, Jaden, Buscheme Armbrister, Kentworth (Phyllis) Bain, Gina (Kevin) Ferguson, Sherrell (Robert Cox) Carlos, Chester (Ingrid) Bain, Garvin (Christine) Bain, Sherese Cunningham, Yvette (Christopher) Rahming, Duran Cunningham, Demetrius Bain, Sean Cunningham, Ricardo, Brithhey Reckley, Anya Armbrister; Adopted Mother-In-Law: Jewlanne Bethell; Father-In-Law: Thomas Strachan (Donna); Brothers-In-Law: Stephan, Andrew, Travis Strachan; Sister-In-Law: Antonette Fox , Eloise Armbrister; God Child: Dakari Morris; Uncle & Aunts in-Law: Herman (Sherell) Dwight (Karen) Samuel (Randy (Keisa); Carlton (Brendalee), Maxwell (Joyce), Kerry (Latonya), Cisco Sherryman Joanne; Other Relatives & Friends: Jeffrey Sturrup, Glen Pratt, Nikisha Morris & Family, Dianne Spencer & The King Family, Ministry of Tourism Authentic Events Department, Fox Hill & Grant Street Community, Bahamas Musicians and Entertainers Union, National Congress of Trade Union of the Bahamas (NCTUB), Kiwanis Club of Nassau, Toastmasters, Church of God Bernard Road, Edward Carey & Family, Acer Ferguson & Family, Patrice Curry, Sherell Rolle, Hon. Prime Minister Philip Davis & Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, Hon. Fred Mitchell, Hon. Brent Symonette, Mr. Michael Reckley & The Bahamas Hotel Employers Association, Mr. Bradley Cunningham & Providence Advisors, Staff & Management of Poop Deck West Bay Street, Jennifer Stewart & Family, Cynthia Davis & Family, Sabrina Christie & Family, Kelly Thurston & Family, Samantha Davis & Family, Same Old Place, Red Line Bar, Pa-bs’, Chris, Andrew and Daphne Lamm & Family, Davis Family, The Hart Family, Robins Family, Jackie Powell, David Armbrister & Family, Phillip Armbrister and Family, Brenda Lewis & Family, Vasco Bastian, Patrica Thompson, Judy Morris & Family Family of the late Valencia Armbrister Saunders, Hillary Smith & Family, Jane Bullard, Britley’s Restaurant, Joann Stuart, Hon Michael Darville & Tall Pines Constituents’, MCM FNM Family, Anishka (Noel) Fernander Grawley Family, Brenda Gaitor, Baker Family, Jemma Miller, Karen Brown, and Kevin & Family, Wendy (Phillip) Butler & Family, Avis Armbrister & Family, PMH Family, Bahamas air Family, Munnings Family, Private Surgical Ward, Patrice Curry, Sherrell Rolle, Edward Carey, Al Brice & Family.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at the Free National Movement Headquarters, Mackey Street on Thursday (TODAY) 18th May, 2023 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Friday 19th May from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at The Musicians & Entertainers Union, Horse Shoe Drive & Carter Street, and at the church on Saturday 20th May from 11:30 p.m. until service time.