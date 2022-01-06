Memorial Service

Roosvelt Wilfred Adderley, age 84 years, a resident of Antigua Street, Golden Gates, and formerly of Burnt Ground, Long Island, will be held at 10:00am, on Saturday, January 8th, 2022, at Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Trinity Way, Stapledon Gardens. Officiating will be Rev’d Fr John Kabiga and The Venerable Mark R. Lindsay Fox . Interment will be made Western Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Left to cherish his memories are his Children: Francis (Kimberley) Adderley, Laurice Bernard, Roosevelt Cory Adderley, and Cody Adderley; Grand-Children: Tavaris (Crystal) Adderley, Taniqua and Tenielle Adderley, Trevane, Talitha and Trevone Bernard, Tyrone (Ashley) Adderley, Teran and Tiondre Adderley, Detyruann (Pedro) Williams, Khori-Nova Adderley and Akeem Cooper; Great-Grand Children: Samuel and Nyla Adderley, Cattleya Outten, Lavonia and Ra´shiloh Bernard, Tye´lee Adderley, Pedro and Nakyrie Williams; Sisters: Dr. Agnes Glinton, and Estella (Michael) Pinder; Brothers: Felix (Margaret) Adderley, Alphonso (Leotha) Adderley, and David Adderley; A Host of Nieces and Nephews, Grand-Nieces and Nephews, and Great-Grand Nieces and Nephews; Extended Family: Barbara Bullard, Joyce Bain, Shirley Cooper, Sister Annie Thompson, Camille Bullard, Mary Welch, Franklyn Thompson, Alrena Cargill, Miriam Sweeting and Carolyn Adderley; Special Friends: Kendra Cooper; Bradley Colebrook; Dr. Willisy and Basil Adderley; Endra Barr; Pauline Hinds; Lennard Lightbourn; Donna Nottage; Walter and Minilee Hanchell; Lioness Arise Bahamas; Delena Gittens; Min. Verna Gilbert; Dr. Nadia Banister; Minister Alma Ferguson and Mighty Prayer Warriors; Mr. and Mrs. Mullings and Family; Minister Brenda Harris-Pinder and WUIP; Desmond Seymour and Family; John Godet, Donna Johnson Home Care; Cynthia Wilson, and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Special Thanks: The Church of The Most Holy Trinity; Drs. Vaughan and Wendy Cash and the family of Evangelistic Temple; Fidelity Bank (Bahamas) Ltd.; Mr. Gregory Butler and Family; Christopher Smith; Donna Johnson Home Care; Royal Bahamas Police Force Reserves; Fidelity Bank Bulldogs and Truckers Softball Teams; Soldier Road and Regency Park Family; Doctors and Nurses of the Princess Margaret Hospital; Men’s Ministry of (ET Church); Thompson cousins and Get Ready for the Return – WhatsApp Chat Group.

If we have not mentioned your name, please forgive us, and know that we truly appreciate your love

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home & Crematorium, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday from 12:00 noon to 5:00p.m.