Roots calls for new judging system for Junkanoo

Roots Junkanoo Group Leader Wendell Francis today called for the abolition of the judging system for the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Junkanoo parades and suggested a new judging system include international judges.

“The executive steering board of Roots Junkanoo Group suggests the abolition of the present judging system in favor of a more objective system. We believe, as so many others do, that trained professionals are better able to judge music, choreography and art design,” Francis said during a press conference at the group’s East Bay Street shack.

“It remains a myth that only Bahamians can judge Junkanoo and we encourage the inclusion of professionals from North America and other Caribbean nations who may have similar art forms.

“The inclusion of international professionals and media would add further international exposure to the cultural expression we call Junkanoo similar to what has been done in our carnival parades.”

Francis said group members and fans were unhappy with the outcome of the parades and attributed the poor results to a “flawed judging system”.

He referred to the judging system as a “cancer”.

“Real changes are needed to ensure the sustainability of Junkanoo as a national product and a fair chance for all groups,” he added.

Francis said Roots was “highly disappointed in the outcome of the last parades.”

He said over the years, multiple groups have complained about the judging system.

“Something is wrong with that,” he said.

“…We invite our fellow Junkanoo groups, the JCNP and the government of the Bahamas to dialogue on the fundamental changes needed to save the national treasure we call Junkanoo,” he added.

Roots executive Duane Ellis added, “The system itself needs to be revamp so that we can have some evenness and fair play across the board.”

Recently, the leaders of some B division Junkanoo groups decried the results of the recently held Junkanoo parades, expressing concerns about fairness in the judging process.