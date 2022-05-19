Funeral Announcement

Rosalie K. Miller, age 76 years, a resident of #7 Poplar Street, and formerly of Hard Hill, Acklins, will be held at 11am, on Friday, May 20th, 2022, at Church of Christ, Highbury Park. Officiating will be Evangelist Keith Beneby assisted by Brother Kevin Beneby. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Indelible memories will forever linger in the hearts of her Children: Kevin Novella, Sylvia Novella, Nadeen Novella, Sean& (Kumudu) Miller, Jeffery Miller; Sisters: Tryphemia Meadows, Carolyn Miller, Sandra Ferguson, Gaille and Barbara Miller; Brothers: Rudolph, Lerlis and Roger Miller; Grandchildren: Kevin Novella Jr, Dr. William A. Seymour Jr, Kashife Collie, Denaj R. Seymour, Avoni K. Seymour, Anessa S. Ford, Destiny Miller, Dejuner Miller, Andre Novella, Atarri Moss, Corey Novella, Aree Moss, Riya Miller, Blair Seymour P.E., Rhan Miller, Josh Miller, Celine Novella; Great Grandchildren: Kymani Novella, Kemya Novella, Violet Seymour, Finn Collie, Sage Seymour; Nieces: Marnette Devaux Siorr, Joanne Smith, Lahoma Ferguson, Stanell Butler, Kenoya Knowles, Tancia Humes, Lasummer and Valkeisha Archer; Nephews: Toma Ferguson, Edvardo Devaux, Sgt. 3358 Alcott Forbes Sr., Kevon Knowles, Tino Archer; Grandnieces: Makari, Jada and Adison Smith, Amber Jasmine -Tancianna, Keva, Brianna, Mandriesha, Tyracia, Thea; Grandnephews: Tyrone Jr, Kevin -Evron, Rico; A host of numerous friends and family, including: Joy Sands, Carolyn McKenzie, Constance Evans, Church of Christ family; and many others too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Thursday, from 12 noon to 5pm.