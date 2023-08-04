Rosalie Marie Farrington-Wilkinson aged 62 years, of Roderick Simms Street, Millenium Gardens and formerly of Andros, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday 29th July, 2023.

She is survived by her Mother: Daisy Farrington; Daughters: Reagan and Kennedy Wilkinson; Children’s Father: Kenneth Wilkinson; Sisters: Carolyn Farrington, Bishop Dr. Sharon Rolle, Evangelist Sharmie Farrington (Attorney-at-Law), and Arnette Farrington; Brothers: Philip, Co-Pastor Ellis, Diocesan Bishop Dr. Anthony, Pastor Derek, Kenwood, and Kirkwood Farrington, and District Elder Dr. Roosevelt Kamiller Whyms, J.P.; Aunts: Amanda Bain, Asst. Pastor Madeline, and Blooming Mackey, Lay Minister Paula Mae Meadows; Uncles: Lay Minister Verger Harold Meadows and Ernest Duncombe; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.