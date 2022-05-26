Obituaries

Rosalind Victoria Albury￼

Funeral Announcement

Rosalind Victoria Albury, age 80 years, a resident of #1 Mangrove Lane, Sea Breeze Estates, will be held at 11am,  on Saturday, May 28th, 2022 at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, Madeira Street, Palmdale. Officiating will be Fr. Junior Calixte. Cremation will follow.

 Left to cherish her memories are her Son: Keith Albury; Daughter: Karen Albury; Daughter in law: Charmaine Moss-Albury; Brother: Eric Cartwright; Sister in law: Marie Ritcherkessing; Grandsons: Ron Albury, Paul Smith Jr, and Kaleb Albury; Granddaughter: China Smith; Step Grandaughter: Savannah Moss; Granddaughter in law: Megan Smith; Great Grandchildren: Paul Smith III|| and Peyton; Step Great Grandchildren: Mariah and Justin; Nieces: Christina, Gina, Alyce, Holli, Brandi, Emma, Maddison, Denise & Arianna; Nephews: Dwight, Doug, Jesse, Andrew, Cavan, Ricardo, Raymond & Lance; Cousins: Joan (Vanny), Yvonne, Lois, Michael, Gary, Basil, & Perry; Numerous relatives and friends includeing but not limited to: Marsha and Adrian Chriswell & Family, Albert and Janet Cartwright & Family, Paul and Rebecca Smith & Family, Gloria Lowe & Family, Kelly Sands & Family, Sasha Stuart & Family, Greg Johnson & Family, Erskin Knowles & Family, Sandi Moss & Family, Rosie Knowles & Family, Desiree Moree & Family, Sharon Deal & Family, Sheila Albury & Family, Ronald Albury & Family, Michelle Burrows & Family, Marvin Deveaux & Family, Michael Rodgers & Family, Hildred Knowles & Family, Mr. Archer & Family, Seabreeze Estate Family, St. Thomas More Parish Family, The Entire Cartwright Family; and many others too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, from 12noon to 5pm.

