Funeral Service for the late Rosalyn Lenore Cartwright, 77 years of Nicholls Court, Yellow Elder Gardens, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26th, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Boyd Road. Officiating will be Monsignor Alfred Culmer. Interment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, Tyler Street.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Cherished memories of Rosalyn will always linger in the hearts of those who loved and knew her, especially her Daughter: Tiffany Higgs-Cooper; Son: Dominique (Wanda) Cartwright; Grand Daughters: Sherelle McKenzie, Ominique & Danielle Cartwright and Tarnisha Stubbs; Grand Sons: Charles Cooper II, Travis Cooper, Oniel Higgs, Renaldo McKenzie and Zavier Cartwright; Great Grand Children: Tasha, Renado Jr., Kamori, Jhavon, Jhalia, Creto, Charles III, Charlicia, Trayvon, Talia, Serenity, Travanque, Oneil Jr. and Olia; Sisters: Velma (James) Black, Marilyn Francis and Brenda (Frederick) Hanna; Nieces and Nephews: Mark, Anastasia, Keyone and Denzel Smith, Theodore Strapp, Ronnie (Bernadette) Archer, Patrice (David) Farrington, Michelle (David) Whyms, Sherese Williams, Charmeal (Eugene) Mackay, Allison Gibson, Corie (Athyma) Smith, Terry Alleyne-Treco, Kelly Alleyne, Lynden, Brendan and Loretta Francis, Bridgette (Pete) Francis-Ingraham, Ricardo and Shenique Hanna; Grand Nieces and Nephews: Too many to mention; Brother-In-Law: William Cartwright and Family; Sisters-In-Law: Mavis Carroll and Family and Brenda Cartwright and Family; God Child: Michelle Glinton, Raquel Carter, Jewish Taylor; Extended Relatives: The Marche Family, The Knowles Family, The Butler Family, The Cooper Family, The Saunders Family, The Cartwright Family and The Smith Family; Extended Friends and Well Wishers: Marisa Rolle, Latoya Delevaux, Jeffery Stubbs, The Nicholls Court and Yellow Elder Family, M.P. McKell Bonaby, Shirley Knowles and Family, Hilary McKenzie & Family, Sidney and Betty Cleare, The Lockhart Family, The King Family, and Paula Brown; Special friends and their families: Hynah Major, Joel & Mildred Higgs, Shirley Bain, Deloris Carter, Norma Williams, Dory Taylor, Brenda Marshall, Judy McFall, The Simmon’s Family, The Mount Mariah P.L.P. Family, Director of Archives Patrice Williams and Staff, Stacey Arthur, Christian Murray, Free in Jesus Miracle Tabernacle Family and the Container Port (ASL).

Please forgive us if we have inadvertently excluded your name, please know that it was not our intention to do so. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Thursday August 25th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.