Funeral service for the late Roscoe Russell affectionately called “Rocky” age 56 years of Ferguson Estates, Carmichael Road and formerly of Crossing Rock, Abaco will be held on Saturday April 1st, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark’s Baptist Church, Crossing Rocks, Abaco, Bahamas. Officiating will be Rev. Albert Russell assisted by Rev. Dr. Mervin Burrows and Rev. Elliot Burrows. Interment will follow in Public Cemetery, Crossing Rocks, Abaco, Bahamas.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of his Wife: Talmeta Ferguson-Russell; Daughters: WPC 4000Richae Russell, Roesha and Tamia Russell Granddaughter: A’zaria Higgs Siblings: Vangy Williams (Theophilus) Joycelin Russell (Peter) Judymae Russell (Albert), Opal Russell, Beulah Walker, Willie, Geon (Rhonda) Kirtlin (Dominique), Ornald (Angella) Russell In-Laws: Edison Brice, Cynthia Moss (James Sr.) Ruthmae Rolle, Eleanor Ferguson, Judy Brown (Leslie), Michael Ferguson, Joseph Ferguson, Daniel Ferguson (Jean), Catherine Davis. Uncles: Leo, Simon and Leeland Russell, Willard Sr. and David Williams, Ken Lewis Walker Aunts: Joyce and Alice Williams, Gloria and Quency Russell and Lorine Walker Nephews: Teran Williams, Albert Jr., Aljavon, Kaden, Maccario, Ackoy Russell, Sterling, Dwight, Kevin and Rashad Brice, Ricardo Fox, Kirkwood Capron, James Jr., Deno, Gerard, Dwayne Moss, Michael Jr, Deshawn, Deon, McKaiser, Alex, Alexio Ferguson Mario, Marius Davis Nieces: Thelisa and Vaniqua Williams, Neoshie McKinney, Elsie Auguste (Eric), Tonavia, Malia Davis, Geniyah, Kaylin and Kaylee Russell, Janet, Gail, Monique, Jacqueline, Linda, Sonia, Joya, D’Andra, Jacintha (Henry), Elaine, Ellen (Trevor), Kimberley (Prince), Danielle, Nikita (Carvel), McCara, Jennifer, Jamika, Alexis, Gillian Godchildren: Bri’Age Johnson, Faith Mackey Cousins: Terry, Levan, Adam, Edgar, Denard, David Jr. Willie, Jason, Fredrick, Nevillo, Willard Jr., Javis, Trevor, Elvin, Thomas, Tron, Tyrone, Marshall, Rudolph, Elvis, Elliott, Keva, Shevia, Kentrell, Simone, Serena, Rosalie, Catherine, Sharon, Gaylene, Sharmene, Yvonne, Princess, Merlie, Maydon, Vernice, Wendy, Ruth, Rovena, Vernetta, Deborah, Iva A host of other relatives and friends including: Rev Dr. Mervin Burrows and Family, Rev. Dr. Napoleon Roberts and Family, Ian Bain and Family, Ornan Pratt, Barry Johnson, Lawrento Sands, Terrance Charlow, Ezekial Hanna, Tyrone Daxon, Brenda Gibson, Sean Cartwright, Doreth Goodman, Dineta Marshall, Joseph Bodie and Family, Reginald Smith and Family, Marcus Davis and Family, Philip Rolle and Family, William and Demi Cooper, Shanto Albury & Family, Alma Albury, Garth Sweeting, Arthur Higgs & Family, the communities of Crossing Rocks, Sandy Point and Dundas Town, Management and Staff of Atlantis Resort & Casino, Poseidon Table, Atlantis, Paradise Island, Royal Bahamas Police Force, Management & Staff of Southwest Airlines, Management and Staff of First Caribbean Intl Bank, United Faith Ministries, Believers Faith Outreach Ministries, Dr. Drexel Williams, Doctors, Nurses and Supporting Staff at The Princess Margaret Hospital and many others too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at St. Mark’s Baptist Church, Crossing Rocks, Abaco, Bahamas on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday.