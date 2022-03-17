Obituaries

Rosemary Selva McKenzie

Rosemary Selva McKenzie, 62 yrs., a resident of Spence Corner, Wilson Track of Palm Beach Street, died at PMH on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

She is survived by her husband: Daniel McKenzie Jr.; 2 sons: Alvero & Aaron Louis; 5 daughters: Leslyn Selver, Anastacia Simmons, Portia Barnett, Antonya Louis & Tameka Wilmore; sisters: Eulamae Smith, Paula, Claudette, Maranice, Martha & Roselyn Agustine; brothers: Anthony Agustine, Felton Rolle & David Agustine; 22 grandchildren & a host of other relatives & friends.

