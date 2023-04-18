Rosemelie Christian, 78

A resident of Rocky Pine Road, will be held at Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church, Faith Avenue, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday 15th April, 2023 , 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Father Andy Beniste and he will be assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in The Old Trail Cemetery, Abundant Life Road, New Providence, The Bahamas

Rosemelie is predeceased by Brother: Charleus Augustin, 3 sisters: Amela, Merrela and, Mercilia Christian

Rosemelie is survived by 5 sons: Elrode Christian, Franceli, Frank ,Wender and Slem Chery,Daughter: Franceline Chery, 2 sisters: Cleante and Anneloise, Brothers: Olandre, Grandchildren: Pethio Chery, Andre Minnis, Kyrie Chery, Elrode Christian Jr, Bryson Defranc, Dasheniq Christian, Kirniyah Laurent, Somarah Christian, Elkerah Christian ,Elliyah Christian, Mayini Pierre, Elmirah Christian, Rose Keren Christian, Nephews: Josey, James, Gino, Lucner, Marvin, Chris, Ronald, Joanes, Payton, Nieces: Annette, Gladys, Claudia, Elka, Antoinese, Daphne, Jeanide, Roseillia, Grand nieces: Kcee, Jorine, Fabiana, Fantasia, Tamara, Janiyah, Daughter in law: Carline Christian.

Viewing will be held at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street , New Providence, The Bahamas on Friday 14th April, 2023 from 10:00 a.m – 6:00 p.m and again on Saturday 15th April, 2023 at Queen of the Peace Roman Catholic Church from 9 :00 until service time.