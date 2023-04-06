Obituaries

Rosemelie Christian

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email April 6, 2023
0 85 Less than a minute

Death Notice 

For 

Rosemelie Christian, 78 

A resident of Rocky Pine Road, died at her residence on Sunday 26th March, 2023

She is survived by her 4 Sons: Elrode Christian, Frank Chery

Wender and Slem Chery, Daughter: Francelie Chery; Grandchildren: Dasheniq Christian Andre Minnis, Somarah Christian, Elkerah Christian, Elliyah Christian 

Elmirah Christian, Elrode Christian Jr, Kyrie Chery, Rose Keren Christian 

Pethio Chery, Kirniyah Laurent and Mayini Pierre, Bryson Defranc; 2 Sisters: Cleante and Anneloise Olandre; Daughter-in-law: Carline Christian along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date. 

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email April 6, 2023
0 85 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Austin Rolle Jr.

April 6, 2023

Renaldo Williams

April 6, 2023

Fredericka Louise Butler

April 6, 2023

Vernon Edmund Ford

April 6, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button