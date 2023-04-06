Death Notice

For

Rosemelie Christian, 78

A resident of Rocky Pine Road, died at her residence on Sunday 26th March, 2023

She is survived by her 4 Sons: Elrode Christian, Frank Chery

Wender and Slem Chery, Daughter: Francelie Chery; Grandchildren: Dasheniq Christian Andre Minnis, Somarah Christian, Elkerah Christian, Elliyah Christian

Elmirah Christian, Elrode Christian Jr, Kyrie Chery, Rose Keren Christian

Pethio Chery, Kirniyah Laurent and Mayini Pierre, Bryson Defranc; 2 Sisters: Cleante and Anneloise Olandre; Daughter-in-law: Carline Christian along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.