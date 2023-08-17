Last rites for Rosetta Armbrister aged 67 of Carmichael Road and formerly of Steventon, Exuma will be held at 11:00am on Friday 18th August, 2023 at St. Christopher’s Anglican Church Lyford Cay. Officiating will be The Rt. Rev’d. Laish Z. Boyd. Interment will follow in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads.

She is survived by her SIBLINGS: Annie Ruth &, Miriam Armbrister, Sarah Bain (Retired Senior T.C.N), and Carolyn Armbrister and Joesph Armbrister , BROTHER-IN-LAW: Earnald Bain lll, SISTER-IN-LAW: Beryl Armbrister, NEPHEWS: Kirby, Gerard, Timothy Armbrister, Earnald Bain lll, Devard Bain, Lynden Armbrister, and Wayne Stubbs Jr. , NIECES: Tiffany Armbrister, Nadia Laing, Doniel Gardiner, Tennielle Bain, Bianca and Danya Armbrister, Leandra Cartwright, OTHER RELATIVES’ AND FRIENDS INCLUDING: Minister Mario Bowleg, the Armbrister and Curry families, Inez Cartwright, Velthia Rolle and family, Wayne Stubbs, the St. George’s Anglican church Women Senior Citizen Organization, PLP Branches of Garden Hills and Nassau Village, The Blind Alliance, Salvation Army, The entire community of Steventon.

The body will repose on Thursday from 12 Noon to 5:00pm at Curtis Memorial Mortuary, Robinson Road and 5th Street and at the church on Friday from 10:00am until service time.