Funeral Service for the late Rosie Curtis age 77 years old Formerly of Long Island and a resident of Sutton Street, will be held at Robinson Morris, AME Church, #3 Anthol Road, Ridgeland Park West, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday July 22nd, 2023 at 10:00am.

Officiating will be Presiding Elder Rev. Howard F. Williamson ASSISTED By: Rev. Thelma Williamson & Rev. George Clarke and interment will follow in St. Matthew Eastern Cemetery. Shirley Street, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Rosie was predeceased by her Parents: Jerry & Lorraine Curtis. Daughters: Marie Ann Curtis, & Shantell Curtis and son: Wilton Rolle Jr.

She is survived by her daughters: Laurine Curtis-Roach & Ellamae Curtis, and 1 son Charlton Curtis. 2 Sister: Maria Gibson, 1 Brother: Police Reservists Superintendent John Curtis, 1 Sister in law: Beverley Curtis, Son in law: Michael Roach Sr, 1 Daughter in law: Oralee Curtis: Nieces: Lorine and Denise Curtis, Anthia Percentie, Tanya (Mark) McKinney, Ellenes, Shametria Forde, Lynette, Donna and Lakeisha Gibson, Pateva Curtis & Natasha Janet Nephews: Anwar Munroe, Armoni Forde, Jermaine, Jai, Tiko, Beanjo Curtis. Travis, Edward (Sharon) Gibson Kenwood, Adrian and Terrence Bethel; Ch/Supt. Anthony Curtis (Cindy Curtis), & Ernest Aaron. Grand Children: Michael Anthony Roach Jr, L’Tasisha Roach, Malik Roach, Charltonique, Charlisha, L’Khia, Shaniah, Valentino, Marvin & Meko Butler, Charlton Curtis Jr. Great grand children: Meko Butler Jr, Andreique, Azaria, Andrea and Ariel & Andre Seymour, Grandnieces: Dikeisha Cox; Andira and Anastacia Curtis; Deneisha and Deontanique Seymour; Jade Johnson; Kravantae Neely; Dekera and Diamond Hanna; Khadjah Bethel; Branell, Kaylyn and Catalaya Allen Grandnephews: Torriano and Christian Curtis; Davando Davis; Justin, Shaquille and Terah Johnson; Adrian, Ashondi and Ashton, Terrence, Terran, Lavado, DeAngelo, Rashad and Kelvaughn Bethel.

Other Family members and friends: Alethia Bain & family, Ruth Smith & family, Lennox Taylor & family, Sharlene Carey, Linda Adderley & family, Pratt & family, Bridgewater family and Stella Farrington family and Rahming & Wilson family from burnt ground, Long Island, Donna Saunders and family, Dorothy & family, Robinson Morris AME Church family, Cousin Mcphee Church family, Ministry of Education, Sutton Street, Kemp Road community, Annee’s Town Community, Diane Saunders & family, Cynthia Morris & family, Nera Pinder & family, Sawdia Rolle and family, Cheryl Rolle & family, Natasha and family, Maria Meadows & family, Close friends: Dorothy & family & Princess Clarke and a host of other relatives and friends.