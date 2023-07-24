Obituaries

Rosie Curtis

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email July 24, 2023
0 0 2 minute read

Funeral Service for the late Rosie Curtis age 77 years old Formerly of Long Island and a resident of Sutton Street, will be held at Robinson Morris, AME Church, #3 Anthol Road, Ridgeland Park West, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday July 22nd, 2023 at 10:00am.

Officiating will be Presiding Elder Rev. Howard F. Williamson ASSISTED By: Rev. Thelma Williamson & Rev. George Clarke and interment will follow in St. Matthew Eastern Cemetery. Shirley Street, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Rosie was predeceased by her Parents: Jerry & Lorraine Curtis. Daughters:  Marie Ann Curtis, & Shantell Curtis and son: Wilton Rolle Jr.

She is survived by her daughters: Laurine Curtis-Roach & Ellamae Curtis, and 1 son Charlton Curtis.  2 Sister:  Maria Gibson, 1 Brother: Police Reservists Superintendent John Curtis, 1 Sister in law: Beverley Curtis, Son in law: Michael Roach Sr, 1 Daughter in law: Oralee Curtis: Nieces: Lorine and Denise Curtis, Anthia Percentie, Tanya (Mark) McKinney, Ellenes, Shametria  Forde, Lynette, Donna and Lakeisha Gibson,  Pateva Curtis  & Natasha Janet   Nephews: Anwar Munroe, Armoni Forde, Jermaine, Jai, Tiko, Beanjo Curtis. Travis, Edward (Sharon) Gibson Kenwood, Adrian and Terrence Bethel; Ch/Supt. Anthony Curtis (Cindy Curtis), & Ernest Aaron. Grand Children: Michael Anthony Roach Jr, L’Tasisha Roach, Malik Roach, Charltonique, Charlisha, L’Khia, Shaniah, Valentino, Marvin & Meko Butler, Charlton Curtis Jr.  Great grand children: Meko Butler  Jr, Andreique, Azaria, Andrea and Ariel & Andre Seymour, Grandnieces: Dikeisha Cox; Andira and Anastacia Curtis; Deneisha and Deontanique Seymour; Jade Johnson; Kravantae Neely; Dekera and Diamond Hanna; Khadjah Bethel; Branell, Kaylyn and Catalaya Allen  Grandnephews: Torriano and Christian Curtis; Davando Davis; Justin, Shaquille and Terah Johnson; Adrian, Ashondi and Ashton, Terrence, Terran, Lavado, DeAngelo, Rashad and Kelvaughn Bethel.

Other Family members and friends: Alethia Bain & family, Ruth Smith & family, Lennox Taylor & family, Sharlene Carey, Linda Adderley & family, Pratt & family, Bridgewater family and Stella Farrington family and Rahming & Wilson family from burnt ground, Long Island, Donna Saunders and family, Dorothy & family,  Robinson Morris AME Church family, Cousin Mcphee Church family, Ministry of Education, Sutton Street, Kemp Road  community, Annee’s Town Community, Diane Saunders & family, Cynthia Morris & family,  Nera Pinder & family, Sawdia Rolle and family, Cheryl Rolle & family,  Natasha and family, Maria Meadows & family, Close friends: Dorothy & family & Princess Clarke and a host of other relatives and friends.

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email July 24, 2023
0 0 2 minute read
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

Linkwood Kingsley Thompson

July 21, 2023

Sheila Vernette Lightbourn nee Turnquest

July 21, 2023

Kristelle Latoya James

July 21, 2023

Mary Stubbs

July 21, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button