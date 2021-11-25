FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT FOR:

Rosita Filius Alexis

Age: 56 years old

Resident of Palm Avenue, Nassau, Bahamas and formerly of Port-de-Paix, Haiti who peacefully died at her residence on Friday 5th November,2021. Graveside service will be held at Southern Cemetery, Spikenard and Cowpen Road on Sunday 28th November,2021 at 2:00 pm. Officiating will be Pastor Saint Louis Celinar, assisted by other ministers of gospel.

Left to cherish her memories are:Mother : Anna Vencent ,Father : Saul Alexis Mother in Law : Ferdilia Etienne Children : Filius Wilfrantz , Philius wonderley , Philius Chana-Francesca Husband : Joseph Vilfrance Filius Step- Children : Julia Philius Appolon , Franceline Filius , lovely Filius , Ashley Filius Grand-Children : Canton Keycha Zanetchie , Mike Frandy Filius , Kendisha Appolon .S , Wilfrandley Filius , Nayra Jules Appolon , Rony Laguerre , Saradjie Francois , Anaiga Turene , Lovensky Filius , Dave Altidor , Jay-Z alexis .Rosheka Vatt Joseph sanas , Jovon Gregory Addeley.Brother in sister: Rene Alexis, Eduiche Alexis, Virginie Vencent, Labranche Altes, Altagrace Alexis, Venus Alexis.Son in Law: Troy Sands, Christian Appolon , Rony Joseph , Canton Kensley , Joseph Addeley .Niece and Nephew : Carlene Tassy , Wista Tassy , Carline Tassy , Fely Petit- frère , Clenidia Alexis , Yolva Doresse Alexis , Lince Alexis , Cynthia Alexis, Peggy Alexis ,Anne Alexis, Periana Alexis , Gavroche Alexis , Patrick Alexis , Evens Alexis , Moustafa Alexis , Biverlince Alexis , Ferlandre Michel .Cousin : Shina Desamour , Ferdilia Agenor , Ynelson Telusma , Madame Stagne, Wilbens Daristil , Wilbenson Daristil , Jeamskely Daristil , Stagnela Daristil , Wilna Daristil , Dorival Dorima , Wilverge Daristil , Wistagneda Daristil , Guerda Myrtil, Elide Myrtil , Elvie Myrtil , Wislet Myrtil , Ronica Myrtil , Vital Louben , Wilfride Louben , Teona Charles .God Children: Santhia Beaubrun, Dayana Versane , Yolvada Pierre .Friend: Mme Rivier Pierre, Mearie Pierla Regular, Mme Willy Versane .

Relatives and Friends may pay their last respects at Rest on Funeral Chapel located #19 Kenwood Street & Mt. Royal Avenue on Saturday November 27th , 2021 from 12:00noon to 4:00pm

FUNERAL SERVICE HAS BEEN ENTRUSTED TO REST ON FUNERAL CHAPEL LTD.