Rotarians donate fire safety equipment to Sweetings Cay

Forty-nine homes in Sweetings Cay have now been outfitted with fire safety equipment including fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide and smoke detectors courtesy of the Rotary Club of Freeport.

The donation also included a saltwater pump that Rotarians hope will assist residents in the event of a fire threat.

Former Assistant Area Governor of Rotary District 6990 and Club Member Darren Cooper said the equipment donation is one of several initiatives envisioned by Rotary Club of Freeport President Luther Burrows.

“It has been the vision of our president to properly outfit Sweetings Cay with fire equipment to fight off and safeguard the community against any possible threats,” Cooper said.

He said after a recent incident in Bimini where five homes were destroyed by fire, it was crucial for Rotarians to move quickly to make the donation to Sweeting Cay residents.

“So, we thought it was very important to not just put in the smoke, fire and carbon [monoxide] detectors and fire extinguishers, but to give them the pump,” Cooper said.

The pump, which came with 300 feet of hose, was presented to the chief and deputy chief councilors responsible for the cay.

Cooper explained that the saltwater pump will be able to provide some pressure and water from the sea to extinguish a bush fire, vehicle fire or whatever it may be that is out of control.

Residents also participated in some on-the-spot training.

“We had representatives from the Royal Bahamas Fire Branch that traveled with us to the cay not only to ensure that we installed the detectors correctly, but to share with residents how the smoke detectors and fire extinguishers are used, and what they are for,” Cooper said.

There was also a demonstration on the use of the saltwater pump and how to control a blaze, until firefighters arrive.

Burrows noted that it was a need that had to be met.

“We were on the cay months ago constructing homes and noted that there was no safety equipment of any kind,” he said.

“So, we as Rotarians decided this was an initiative that was vital to us and the residents of Sweetings Cay.”

The donation was funded 50 percent by the Freeport club and 50 percent through Rotary International’s District Grant program.