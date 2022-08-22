Rothschild & Co: Debt doomsday not imminent

In the past half decade, The Bahamas has more than doubled its foreign debt, which has intensified uncertainty regarding this country’s ability to service its debt and ultimately repay the principal amount borrowed – $1 billion of which comes due in roughly four years.

However, the top executive at Rothschild & Co’s Global Sovereign Advisory division, which has been engaged by the Ministry of Finance, said doomsday is not imminent.

In an exclusive interview with Guardian Business, Rothschild’s Managing Director and Head of Sovereign Advisory Eric Lalo said there’s nothing shocking about the country’s fiscal state and rising debt, given the twin exogenous shocks of Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Lalo, whose firm has advised roughly 30 sovereign nations around the world since the economic pressures of the pandemic began to mount, said The Bahamas should “go on a diet” from the international capital markets for awhile.

“We need to be in a position where the market is in demand for Bahamas paper, rather than the other way around,” Lalo said.

“So our job is to really advise the government on ways to attract financing at more attractive conditions, have dialogues with investors to put the record and the story straight and make everything cool down, so that your countrymen stop worrying and enjoy the beauty of your country.”

He continued, “Let me tell you one thing, the markets for the time being are completely overheated and are punishing The Bahamas for some obscure reason. I think that The Bahamas will have to go on a diet with debt capital markets and look for financing avenues which are off market, which are less expensive, which are as ample as global capital markets. There are solutions coming from the official sector being either multilaterals or bilaterals.”

The government has said it will not go to international markets this fiscal year, having just secured close to $400 million financing from a June bond placement supported by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

In 2021 alone, Rothschild advised a group of African nations including Benin, Cameroon and Chad; as well as larger, more developed nations including the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia; while advising major firms in Italy and Germany.

The list of instances in which Rothschild has provided critical advice and counsel to governments around the world in its 200-year history is too lengthy to document in this article. But it is that weightiness of the firm’s history with successfully advising public sectors that the Davis administration is banking on, to help resuscitate the Bahamian economy and arrest the challenges around debt.

The global firm offers three lines of business to sovereigns: Debt-related policy advisory covers debt management and rating and investors advisory, but falls outside the scope of a structured International Monetary Fund (IMF)-supervision type. Financing advisory involves lining up financing for countries for their budget or projects, as well as liability management, taking advantage of some market windows or non-market windows to improve a nation’s debt profile. The third line of business is restructuring advisory, which the government has emphasized is not what Rothschild was engaged to do.

Lalo doubled down on this: “To make it quite clear – but I think the minister already confirmed that – we have not been hired by government of The Bahamas to engage in restructuring advisory,” Lalo told Guardian Business.

“None whatsoever. It’s not in our scope of work. I can understand that there are some fears in The Bahamas about the size of the debt, the way the debt is trading for the time being, but going for a restructuring I think would make no sense whatsoever for The Bahamas. It would create a stigma, a stain, and that would take a long time to be washed out. Your country, your economy, does not need to go into a restructuring. And the fact that the size of your debt has grown up frankly after Dorian, after COVID is very normal. There’s nothing shocking here.

“What would be shocking on the contrary is if, like some other emerging countries that were tourism dependent, your government and the population would say ‘we don’t care if the debt grows, we don’t care if rates go to the sky, everything will go well and after the rain the sun will come.’ But there is a real awareness in your country about those topics, which is good, but it should not be viewed as a catastrophe. Doomsday is not about to come, there are solutions, and this is why we have been hired. There are solutions on getting financing or refinancing of the budget for The Bahamas’ economy at much cheaper rates.”

Given the sensitivity of the markets, the government has said a recent article claiming that Rothschild had been contracted to restructure The Bahamas’ $11 billion debt was particularly harmful to government bond performance in recent weeks.

Pointing to the June bond placement, Lalo said it was preposterous Bahamas bonds were trading around 77 or 78 percent of par, but he said some of that heat could ease overtime.

“The way your bonds are trading is very much in line with what you can see in other emerging countries, especially those countries which have been hit because of COVID as they were tourism dependent,” he said.

“But as I’m sure you’ve noticed, your bond yields have improved over the past couple of weeks, and I hope it will continue. You alluded to the peg, which is a very strong anchor for The Bahamas’ economy, but with the peg you have a domestic market with real liquidity that is none to other countries which are in real difficulties at the moment. We are talking about countries which have been hit by COVID and the collapse in tourism, those countries exhibit domestic rates which are superior to 20 percent. That’s absolutely not the case for The Bahamas because you have a solid domestic system, a solid banking system and you have liquidity.

“It is sometimes a puzzle as to why markets are overreacting like that, maybe some guys are playing shots, I don’t know why. But the fact that you are not EMBI (emerging market bond index) eligible, which is a regular criticism against The Bahamas, this is for me completely absurd. The Bahamas is not eligible to three EMBI indexes, for one very simple reason. You are too rich. That’s the reality, the JP Morgan index for the qualification of EMBI eligibility puts a maximum level on the GDP per capita – either straight GDP or PPP adjusted. And The Bahamas is way above in terms of GDP per capita, so this probably has an impact on The Bahamas’ investor base which is less [agreeable] on the guys who tend to follow EMBI. And maybe more with hedge funds, who sometimes, as you know well, can be a bit excessive in their market behavior. Frankly, I think there’s an overshooting of the yields, which in my view is not justified.”

While uncertainty remains for The Bahamas, and the entire world economically, local financial experts have said with a sound plan and supporting policy The Bahamas can lift itself out of its quagmire of debt.

The Davis administration, having appointed a debt advisory committee which is expected to work alongside Rothschild, is banking on its new relationship with the global financial firm yielding higher returns all around.