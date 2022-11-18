Rothschild lauds govt for foreign bonds improvement, says financial secretary

The government has been congratulated by the country’s sovereign debt consultant, Rothschild & Co’s Global Sovereign Advisory, for improvements in the country’s foreign bonds, Financial Secretary Simon Wilson told the media yesterday, explaining that the once inverted yield curve has flattened out.

Wilson, who spoke to the media during the Office of the Prime Minister’s weekly press briefing, said Rothschild explained that The Bahamas’ bonds are “performing better than the market”.

“I just got a note this morning from Rothschild… a congratulatory note that our bonds have improved tremendously.”

Wilson restated the country’s first quarter fiscal results for the 2022/2023 budget year, which were outlined by Prime Minister Brave Davis in the House of Assembly on Wednesday.

He explained, as did the prime minister, that total revenue collected during the first quarter of this fiscal period amounted to $654.3 million, which he said is a 9.7 percent increase when compared to same period in the previous fiscal year.

Wilson said the country’s improving fiscal results led to the lowest deficit in ten years, and that investors in this country’s sovereign debt should be comforted by the turnaround.

“These fiscal results, we don’t want to rest on them, but there are very good,” he said. “It should give a sense of comfort to investors that the government is on the right track. Obviously things could happen, but at least in the first quarter we see the government is moving towards the right way.”

In October, The Central Bank of The Bahamas announced a temporary waiver of the investment currency market (ICM) premium for local investors, including entities that want to invest in Bahamas government bonds “denominated in United States dollars, and currently trading in the international capital markets”.

“The ICM premium of 5.0% associated with purchases of foreign currency for these specific portfolio investments is being waived for a limited period,” the Central Bank said in a statement last month.

“In particular, the Central Bank will monitor aggregate investor interest, to determine a future cut-off point for this accommodation.”

Wilson explained that he has been notified that $180 million was requested through the waiver program, but said closer to $40 million was actually invested in the bonds, calling the investment level “more symbolic, but a good sign”.