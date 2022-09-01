Rougelee Marie Saunders-Minus,75 years

of Golden Gates will be held at St. Anselm’s Roman Catholic Church

Bernard Road, Fox Hill , Nassau on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, 2:00 pm. Officiating: Father Noël Clarke and he will be assisted by Reverend Mr. Ricardo Demeritte INTERMENT will follow in St. Bedes Catholic Cemetery, Sutton St., Nassau.

Left to cherish her memories are:Husband: Kermit (Ray) Minus Daughters: Sheena Massey, Renea Minus Sons: Raynardo, Eric Minus Step Children: Keith, Lediann, Raynell, Ray, Kenny Carla, Stacey, Kenny, Mel, Shanika, Kenny Sisters: Sarah Thompson, Shirley Ferguson, Rose Saunders Brother: Peter Saunders Grandchildren: Allan, Raynard, Raygene, Rayshane, Dejah, Canditany, Brielle, Joshua Great Grandchild: Terez Kemp; Nieces: Elvina, Marylee, Johnnice Nephews: George, Godfrey, ElKeno Sr., Martin, Anton, Tristine, Devario, Clinton, Cliffton Grand Nieces: Jessica, Brianna, T.C., Toya, Jamie, Khadijah, Crystal,Nickeisha Grand Nephews: Kden, Elkeno Jr., Peco, Charlton, Latario, Jay, Theodore, Dominic, Aaron, Kyle

Uncles: Albert, James Miller Sister-in-Law: Monique Saunders; Daughter-in-Law: Brendalee Minus Son-in-Law: Sheldon Massey; A host of other relatives and friends including: Shauquoy Rahming,, Terranique Poitier, The Miller Family, The Roker Family, The Saunders Family, The Minus Family, The Cooper Family, The Paul Family, The Campbell & Thurston Family, The Head Family, The Strachan Family, Audrey Dean, Mae Curry, Marietta Beckles, Eloise Strachan, Roosevelt

Miller, Kingsley Rahming, Brenhilder McPhee, The Lyford Cay Hospital (Dr. Kuns) and staff, The Doctors Hospital staff, The Princess Margaret Hospital staff, The kind and gentle staff of St Ambrose Funeral Home, St. Anselm Roman Catholic Church, St. Bede’s Roman Catholic Church.

Viewing will be held at St. Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, Bahamas on Thursday, 1st September – Friday, 2nd September, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 3rd September, 2022 at St. Anselm’s Roman Catholic Church From 2:00 p.m. until service time