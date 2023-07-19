Row erupts in House

House Speaker Patricia Deveaux threatened to throw unruly members of Parliament out of the House of Assembly today after a row erupted during Opposition Leader Michael Pintard’s contribution where he sought to criticize the government’s handling of Bahamas Power and Light and controversial immigration matters.

Pintard got into a shouting matching with Leader of Government Business in the House of Assembly Obie Wilchcombe after Pintard failed to adhere the speaker’s warning to remain relevant to the bill under debate.

After he voiced his support for the Governor General’s Volunteer Society Bill, Pintard then highlighted Minister of Immigration Keith Bell’s admission yesterday that a group of Chinese construction workers at the British Colonial Hilton construction site had irregularities in their immigration status, but weren’t taken to the Carmichael Road Detention Centre because it was “unnecessary”.

The speaker said, “Honorable member, we are not talking about immigration today.”

Pintard insisted that he should be given the opportunity to address matters of national importance, arguing that every member of the House has at one point gone off topic.

However, while she acknowledged that the rules have been abused in the past, Deveaux said she was not prepared to allow it to continue during today’s sitting. Deveaux said if Pintard wished to address matter surrounding Immigration Minister Keith Bell, he is free to call a press conference.

“This is not the playground,” she said. “This is where we come to do the business of the public.”

After unsuccessfully calling for order multiple times, Deveaux said, “Sergeant at Arms, get ready. The next one who raise their voice in here, the next one who [goes out] of context in here will be going down the red carpet.”