Funeral service for Rowena Cleare, 102 yrs., a resident of Fresh Creek, Andros, will be held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Calabash Bay, Andros, on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Right Rev’d. Laish Boyd, assisted by Rev’d. Fr. Welcott A. Bain, Rev’d. Fr. Don L. Haynes, Rev’d. Fr. John Kabiga & Rev’d. Fr. Richard Wood. Interment follows in Calabash Bay Public Cemetery, Andros.

Her legacy is survived by:

1 Devoted son: Ancil Walter Davis

15 Grandchildren: Jamison Davis, Keno Davis, Nicolasena Davis, Ancilleno Davis, Bovair Davis, Anzelenna Davis, Francisco Pickstock, Gary Turnquest, Charnissa Nesbitt, John Turner Jr., Cintra Turner, Diandra Stuart, Tamesha Pyfrom, Fredrick Jr. & Michael Pyfrom

24 Great-Grand Children: Jamie Kiamo, Jamie Gideon, Jamie Jazia and Jamie Hannah Davis, Trinity & Madison Davis, Naya and Nazya Maycock, Kharis Carter, Leonardo and Oliver Davis, Tiana, Greta and Persephone Davis, Jasmine, Tierra & Ky’Asia Turnquest, John Turner III, Gabrielle Saunders, Noah Turner, Aiko Pyfrom, Ascha & Naphtali Munroe, Milony Pyfrom-Buntin, and Mia

4 Great-Great Grandchildren: Giannis Godet, Kaede Stubbs, Zola and Rhea Ferguson.

Daughters-In-Law: Elvira Johnson-Davis & Norma Pyfrom

Grandson-In-Law: Angelo Nesbitt

Granddaughter-In-Laws: Shanice Davis, Natasha Turner, Caitlin Pyfrom & Erin Pyfrom, Alma Davis

Other Relatives: Nelson, Olga Richards, Shirley & Renette Gaitor, Bishop Laish Boyd, Vivienne Davis. Adrian D’Aguilar, Dorothy Davis, Bertram and Judy Armaly, Doris Adderley, Bertram Thompson and Family, Violet Cleare, Wayne Cleare, Don Cleare, Laverne Cleare, Charlene Cleare, Yolanda Cleare, Stephen Clare, Terez & Fenwick Tynes, Juanita Dean, Gloria Forbes, Diana Swann, Naomi & Richard Clark and Family and Audrey & Lloyd Henriques.

Friends: Mable Stubbs, Mrs. Hanna, Marion and Cleveland Curtis, Diane Smith, Jane Bodie, Anna Neely, Orian Anderson, Gally Wilmott, Wallace Family, Mackey’s and Cooper’s (Bowen Sound), Sweeting’s and Bastian’s (Mangrove Cay), Beverly Chriswell, Hinsey’s (Love Hill), Coakley’s (Calabash Bay) Brennen’s (Bimini),

Reverend Robinson, Corrinne Lockhart (New York), Fr. Bain & St. Paul’s Church Family and The entire Fresh Creek community. Special thanks to Joey Dean, Renette & Elston Gaitor and Family. Mae Gaitor, Bradley Brennen and Family, Mary Mott & Bella, Ms. Sylvia Cooper and the Staff of the Fresh Creek Clinic.

Our sincere apologies to anyone we may have inadvertently left out. No matter how great or small your involvement with Rowena was, the family extends many thanks to anyone who has been there for her throughout her life.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 3-5:00 p.m. on Thursday & on Friday at the church in Andros from 12-5:00 p.m.