DEATH NOTICE

Rowena Cleare age: 102, of Fresh Creek, Andros passed away at her residence on Monday 14th August 2023. She is survived by her son: Ancil Davis; 2 daughters-in-law: Norma Pyfrom & Elvira Johnson-Davis; adopted daughter: Diana Swann; Adopted siblings: Adrian D’Aguilar, Ranette, Shirley & Nelson Gaitor; 15 Grandchildren, numerous great and great great grandchildren nieces nephews along with a host of other relatives and friends.