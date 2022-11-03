Funeral Service for the late Rowena Sheila Brown 82 years of Buttonwood Lane, Seabreeze Estates, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5th, 2022 at The New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Baillou Hill Road. Officiating will be Pastor Alfred Stuart assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish Rowena’s memories are her Five Children: Norman Brown Jr, Kevin Brown, Brian Brown (Courtnell), Athena Brown-Rolle, Frederica Wilson (Dwight); Daughter-in-Law: Camille Y. Brown; Son-in-Law: Richard Rolle; Grandchildren: Tiffany Cleare (Rickford Cleare) Niquel Brown, Kevin II, Kyano and Kameisha Brown, Giovanni Thompson and Michael Ferguson, Britney and Bria Brown, Darcy Delaney, Quasette Rolle-Harris (Jason Harris) Shezelle Rolle and Quazario Rolle, Destin Seth Wilson; Great-grand Children: Tanai Brown, Ryck’L Cleare, Kianna Bastian, Makai Ferguson, Kaili and Violet Delaney, Adia and Aidan Harris and Sanu Moxey; Brother: Ishmael Evans; Sister: Ruthiemae Percentie; Aunt: Nora Pinder; Nieces and Nephews: Laurette Henderson-Jones, Marie Watson, Siamone McKenzie, Jacob Evans, Stacy Thompson, Tavari Evans, Carlos Evans, Deon Evans, Deidre Nixon, Antone Evans Sr. (Judith Evans), Shawn Evans (Madonna), Malissa Evans-Rolle (Ian Rolle), Samantha Rolle (Cpl 2873 Jayson Rolle), Jerry Evans (Dora), Michelle Evans, Mary Evans, and Sandria Evans; Jasmine Holbert; Allington Percentie (Alice) and Errol Strachan; Roy Colebrooke and family and Francine Colebrooke and family both of Grand Bahama; Grand and Great-grand Nieces and Nephews: Annette Hanna, Antone Jr., Anthony, Antonique, Antanisha, Kenyatta Nairn, Ke’ziah, Rashad, Aleesha and Aneka, Anaiya, Ayan, Aarim, Jayquhan, Nathan and Malik Devanne, Japheth Nixon, Yontie Roberts (Samuel), Markita Holbert, Mark Holbert II, Malik Holbert, Salina Francois, Carsel Jr., Amariah, Samuel, Matthew and Esther Percentie; and a host of Relatives and friends including: Francita Brice and family of Grand Bahama; Vienna Nesbitt of Cutler Bay Florida; Angeline Smith and family, Carolyn Burdine-Coakley Miramar Fl, Nadine Vannoy of Orlando Fl, Phillipa Johnson, Marilyn DeShanks, Joseph McQuay, Una, Erma, Josephin Evans, Sandra Rolle and family, Debra Pinder, Cornelius, Jerome, and Kendall Pinder, Terrasa Edgecombe, Patrick Mackey, Ira Burrows, and Moses Rolle, Esther-Mae Pinder, Braciel Clarke and family, Stella Miller and family, Anne Flowers and family, Carrie-Mae and Angela Brown, Ormand Browm and family, Keith Brown and family, Sammuel Taylor, Mr. & Mrs. Mark Wilson and Family, Olive Lundy, Mr. & Mrs. Bert Wilson of Smiths Point Grand Bahama, Melissa Daley, Audrey Williams, Rosella Moxey, Charlene Evans, Mary Johnson and family, Dolly Rolle and family, Mazel Deveaux and family, Donna Deveaux and family, Anna Francis-Williamson, Willamae Lotmore and family, Alice Rolle and family, Pastor Alfred Stuart and family, The New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church family, and the doctors and nurses of PMH private surgical and the intensive unit team; and many others too numerous to mention.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Friday November 4th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday November 5th, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.