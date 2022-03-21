Roy Seligman wins Bahamas National Spelling Bee for fourth year in a row

Roy Seligman, 13, an eighth-grade student at Lyford Cay International School, yesterday won the Bahamas National Spelling Bee for a fourth consecutive year.

He emerged victorious by correctly spelling “folio” in round 29, after nearly three hours of competition.

“I’m relieved that I won,” Roy told The Nassau Guardian.

“Preparation was much more rigorous this year because it’s my last chance and I really wanted to do well in this bee, so I can have one more shot at winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“I felt more at home on stage. I felt a lot more calmer because of experience. Experience is everything when you’re up on stage. If you’ve done it over and over again, then you won’t be as intimidated of the words and spelling them.”

Roy said “vilest” was the most challenging word.

When asked why, he replied, “It’s the type of word that you would gloss over if you’re looking through a list of words. But on stage, it’s tricky and I admit that it did throw me off for a bit.”

Roy’s coach, Katina Seymour, said yesterday’s competition was “surreal”.

“Even though we have been here in terms of familiarity, there is still not this complacency,” she said.

“But there is always this anticipation and exception and desire to do very, very well.”

She said Roy’s experience on the international stage allowed for networking with other students and coaches.

Seymour said Roy also participated in online competitions.

“In terms of resources, we wanted to know a lot more about the roots of words,” she said.

“We spent time with the origin of words and definition of words.”

In addition to an all-expense-paid trip to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., Roy won $750 in spending money, a laptop, a one-year subscription to the Encyclopedia Britannica, the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award ($100 US savings bond), and a watch.

Roy made history when he made it to the finals of Scripps last year.

He placed fourth in the event – the highest any Bahamian has ever finished.

Roy said he is excited to return to Scripps to try to claim first place this year.

“I’ve gained much more knowledge since then,” he said.

“I’ve also gained experience. I feel that, with this knowledge and experience, I have the chance to go even farther this time. But there’s always an inherent randomness with spelling bees, so that’s why I’m never overly confident going into any spelling bee but I am confident in my own abilities.”

Maria Sanchez, 13, an eighth-grade student at St. Andrew’s International School, took home second place; and Jadah Adams, 13, an eighth-grade student at Huntley P. Christie High School, placed third.

There were 21 participants in the event, which commemorated its 25th year of competition.

The Nassau Guardian is a sponsor of the spelling bee.