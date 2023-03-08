Royal Caribbean granted approval for $100 beach club project

Royal Caribbean International has been granted approval for its $100 million beach club project on Paradise Island, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper announced in a statement today.

“The project when completed will offer guests beach and water sport activities, as well as Bahamian entertainment and retail experiences,” he said.

“The government is satisfied that it has addressed previous objections to the project by ensuring much greater Bahamian participation at all phases of the construction and in the ongoing operations.

“RCI will not have equity ownership in any ferry business from Prince George Wharf to the site. Several key activities at the site, including water sports, entertainment, tours, food and beverage, retail, security, environmental monitoring and landscaping will be reserved principally for Bahamian entrepreneurs and businesses.”

Cooper said the government will impose a Tourism Development Fund Levy of one percent of the

annual gross revenue of the Royal Beach Club.

“Further, the government intends to convert the crown land contribution into an equity stake of the project. That equity stake will be conveyed to the country’s Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF),” Cooper added in the statement.

“Bahamians will also be invited to invest in the project and hold equity up to 49 percent, with the remainder being held by RCI.

“This project will create hundreds of jobs, both during the construction and operational phases, further contributing meaningfully to the tourism rebound and economic growth that has been set in motion by the focused policy initiatives of

this administration.

“We take great pride in the fact that in this and similar upcoming projects we have significantly expanded opportunities for Bahamians to participate during the development stage and throughout the life of the project.”